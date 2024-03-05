Baywatch reboot finds a home at Fox, Lara Olsen to lead the project

Baywatch is one of the most popular series in the TV industry, having become a cult classic during its original run starting in 1989. The show originally aired for 11 seasons and won over the world with its quirky premise about a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles.

Baywatch is all set to get a reboot in 2024, with Lara Olsen helming the project as the showrunner. The project had been in talks for a while and has now found a home at Fox, per the latest report from Variety.

Fox has reportedly closed on a script+penalty deal, which means that it will not be long before the show goes into production. Some details, including the logline for the Baywatch reboot, have already been revealed.

What will the new Baywatch be about?

While most details about the Fox reboot remain under wraps at the moment, some things are certain. This new version of the show will also follow the lives of lifeguards, although it might choose a more contemporary setting, which will align with the current times.

A synopsis has been released by the network, which gives some insight into what the modern-day adaptation of the classic drama plans to do. It reads:

"Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find."

Interestingly, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, who created the original series, will all work as executive producers in the new reboot.

No cast members have been confirmed yet, but fans can hope for some big names, considering that the original series consisted of actors like Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Nicole Eggert, Parker Stevenson, John Allen Nelson, Carmen Electra, and Michael Bergin, among others.

The original Baywatch ran from 1989 to 1999 before the setting and title were changed. It ran for two more years, from 1999 to 2001, with a major overhaul in the entire production, including cast and crew, before concluding.

Though the show was originally a flop and was canceled by NBC after the first season, it survived through syndication and went on to become the most-watched series on the planet.

The show even got a feature film adaptation in 2017, starring Zac Effron and Dwayne Johnson.