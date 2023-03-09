What did Byrion Montgomery do? Teen suspect arrested over Chicago home invasion shooting

17-year-old Byrion Montgomery has been charged with killing his girlfriend and two others and injuring an individual during a home invasion in southwestern suburban Bolingbrook on March 5, 2023.

According to a warrant from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Byrion faces 13 felony charges and will be tried as an adult.

Byrion's bail is set at $20 million, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges during his court appearance in Will County on March 7, 2023.

Byrion Montgomery killed three individuals by shooting and stabbing them

On February 5, 2023, at around 8.15 pm, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion in the 100 block of Lee Lane. The police arrived at the scene and learned that four people were shot.

Three people, 40-year-old Cartez L. Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, and a 9-year-old girl identified by the family as Daniels' daughter Sanai Daniels were declared dead at the scene.

34-year-old Tania Stewart was also shot and rushed to the hospital, where she was declared to be in stable condition. Police reported that relatives have informed them that Tania Stewart is Daniels' fiancee.

Authorities also reported that a 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were present in the home at the time of the shooting and were unharmed.

At about 10 pm, Byrion was identified as the sole suspect and was found near his residence and taken into custody. A statement by Bolingbrook Police mentioned that Byrion was in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman.

Byrion Montgomery was charged in the case on March 6, 2023, and prosecutors informed that he shot and stabbed Daniels and shot both Samiya and the 9-year-old to death.

Charges against Byrion Montgomery

Byrion Montgomery has been charged as an adult with nine counts of murder (three counts for each victim), one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, home invasion, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

CBS News reported that Bolingbrook residents joined in a prayer at a vigil on the night of March 6, 2023, and lit three candles for the people killed in the home invasion.

One of the neighbors who was friends with the 9-year-old victim told CBS News:

"I've been feeling unsafe. I've been scared. She was a really close friend of mine."

CBS News also reported that neighbors have referred to the situation as "a tragedy on top of a tragedy" as the suspect was just a teenager himself. Neighbor Alex Pizzarro said:

"Three victims deceased – so count four now. That child – technically a child – is going to jail for who knows how long."

The motive behind the crime remains unknown. Byrion entered a not-guilty plea in Will County court in Joliet. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison and is scheduled to be back in court on March 30.

