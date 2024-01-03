What was Camila Batmanghelidjh's cause of death? Tributes pour in after Kids Company charity founder dies at 61

Camila Batmanghelidjh, the founder of Kids Company children's charity, died on her 61st birthday on January 1, 2024, after fighting an illness for many months. She was surrounded by her friends and family at the time of her death.

According to The Daily Mail, her family said that she died "peacefully in her sleep", following her birthday celebration.

Fondly dubbed as the "Angel of Peckham" at the height of her success, the Iranian-Belgian justice campaigner was known for her dedication to advocating for vulnerable children, young people, and families in London and Bristol.

Camila Batmanghelidjh, founder of Kids Company Children's charity, died on her 61st birthday (Image via Getty Images)

Kids Company children's charity wound up in a scandal in 2015 after a BBC Newsnight report showed allegations of s*xual abuse and exploitation at the charity. The organization later collapsed due to its dwindling finances in August 2015, The Daily Mail reported.

Camila Batmanghelidjh died in her sleep after a period of "failing health"

According to Wales Online, Camila Batmanghelidjh's family said that she died in her sleep on Monday after a period of "failing health." In an obituary on her website, her family stated that Ms Batmanghelidjh’s health declined as she was engaged in “legal battles”, explaining that a condition in her childhood had left her immunocompromised.

The obituary also said that since the pandemic began, Batmanghelidjh left her apartment in North London “only a few occasions” to receive treatment for recurring infection. The obituary stated:

“Until her death, she continued to work with vulnerable children, who called her or visited her to discuss their traumas, their insecurities, and their challenges."

According to The Daily Mail, Camila Batmanghelidjh had been ill for many months now with her health slowly declining.

Following her death, Batmanghelidjh's family released a statement to The Guardian. The statement read:

“It is with great sadness that the family of Camila Batmanghelidjh announce her passing. She died peacefully in her sleep the night of 1 January, following a birthday celebration with her family."

The statement also mentioned her work with her two charities Place2Be and Kids Company, which had a singular goal - "To see children and young people become safe and able to realise their potential."

The statement concluded with:

"Working alongside her devoted colleagues and dedicated volunteers, Camila changed the lives of tens of thousands of children and young people in London, Bristol and Liverpool otherwise neglected by a failing child protection system. For all those around her, and especially for her family, she was endless source of inspiration, a fountain of wit, and a kaleidoscope of colour.”

Expand Tweet

Tributes poured in to honor Camila Batmanghelidjh and her work with disadvantaged children

Despite facing controversy with the Kids Company children's charity, Camila Batmanghelidjh was still a beloved face in Britain. An outpouring of tribute followed the news of her death on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Guardian, Alan Yentob, the broadcaster and former chair of Kids Company, said:

“All of us who worked with Camila are devastated by this news, as will be the thousands of children whose lives were transformed by her work. She will be sorely missed.”

Rev Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Academy Trust and one of Batmanghelidjh's colleagues post Kids Company posted on X, calling her "a force of nature."

"Camila Batmanghelidjh dedicated her life to advocating for the most vulnerable children, especially those who fell through the gaps in social & NHS services. She was a force of nature. A world changer. Camila’s legacy will live on in each life touched by her kindness and love."

Expand Tweet

Born in Iran in 1963, Camila Batmanghelidjh relocated to London in 1991, where she started her very first charity, The Place To Be. She founded Kids Company in south London in 1996. The charity was formed to help young people affected by poverty, abuse, trauma and gang violence, The Daily Mail reported.

A trained psychotherapist, Camila Batmanghelidjh was lauded for her work with kids at the time of her success, but a volley of s*xual abuse and exploitation cases against the charity besmirched her name.

The s*x abuse claims were proved unfounded by a judge in 2021 and Batmanghelidjh was exonerated of allegations that the charity shut down due to her financial mismanagement.