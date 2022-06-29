What did Carmen White do? Texas woman charged in connection to shooting death of sister

Carmen White, a 38-year-old Houston woman, has been accused of fatally shooting her sister and forcing her 13-year-old son to help her dispose of the body.

Authorities allege that on March 31, Carmen White shot her sister, Cynthia Cervantes, and then dumped the body at the end of a dirt road with the help of her son. KPRC reported that White and her son had then proceeded to burn the corpse.

According to The New York Post, Carmen White was allegedly panicking after the murder and desperately seeking help to dump the body. Authorities claim that she initially contacted an ex-boyfriend, who refused to help her. White then intimidated her son into assisting her with the disposal of Cynthia Cervantes' body.

Details of the crime reportedly committed by Carmen White

According to People News, witnesses told authorities that Carmen White had been on bad terms with her sister, as Cynthia Cervantes had called the police on her in February for posing a "terroristic threat". White, who had then been arrested, was found to have methamphetamine in her posession.

The complaint said:

"(The Witness) stated that [White] was very angry about [Cervantes] calling the police, having to go to jail and her previous car being towed and not being able to recover it from the tow lot."

Authorities believe that White shot her sister multiple times with a handgun.

Another witness in the case, an ex-boyfriend of White, claimed that she contacted him on March 31, asking if he would do her a favour. The witness alleged that White took him to a vacant room below her apartment, where she showed him the body.

The complaint said:

"She showed him a body and said that she needed help moving the body to her vehicle."

It added:

"(The witness) described the body as wrapped in a garbage bag, but he could clearly see that the person was deceased."

According to investigators, White then approached her 13-year-old son, who was in a playground with her other 12-year-old child. The 13-year-old claimed that he followed his mother to a dumpster, where she "instructed him to assist her in lifting a bagged unknown item from the dumpster area and placing it in her trunk of her vehicle."

He also added that when he realised they were moving a body, he refused to help his mother, following which, she proceeded to coerce him.

The complaint states:

"[Her son] said that he again resisted, but his mother became extremely aggressive, and he feared what she may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."

Carmen White is currently facing a capital-murder charge. Her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

