What did Carolyn Scott do? Charges explored as South Carolina mom arrested in fentanyl overdose toddler death

On February 5, 2024, Carolyn Scott, a mother from Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Riley Scott. She was charged with murder/homicide by child abuse, two counts of children/legal custodian, and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

In September 2023, 26-year-old Carolyn Scott was accused of intentionally causing a drug overdose in her 3-year-old daughter. WJBF reported that an autopsy of the child determined Riley’s cause of death to be an acute mixed drug intoxication of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. The death was ruled a homicide. Carolyn Scott remains in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center in South Carolina without bond.

South Carolina mom allegedly waited more than an hour before calling 911

WRDW-TV reported that on September 10, 2023, at about 9.31 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of Ellen Drive off Durham Road, South Carolina. Upon arrival on the scene, law enforcement officers found first responders performing CPR on the child.

According to WRDW-TV's report, Carolyn Scott initially told authorities that she was working on homework while Riley Scott was asleep. Carolyn mentioned that her daughter had been sleeping for about two hours. She said that one of her other children tried to wake up Riley when the mother saw what seemed to be vomit on the bed. She turned Riley over and found her unresponsive as she was turning blue.

The outlet reported that forensics and juvenile investigators were also present at the scene. Riley was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where she was declared dead. WJBF reported that Carolyn waited more than an hour before contacting 911 for medical assistance.

As per WRDW-TV, the child's body temperature was 86 degrees, which suggests an over an hour delay before medical assistance. Narcan was also found in her blood, which indicates that the medication was given to her while she was still alive.

WGAC reported that the warrant for Carolyn Scott’s arrest report read,

"Autopsy and toxicological analysis revealed her cause of death to be acute mixed drug intoxication of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine and her manner of death to be homicide. Naloxone (Narcan) was also found present in her blood indicating that she was administered the medication while she was still alive. Carolyn had knowledge about the dangers of fentanyl."

WJBF reported that the South Carolina mom told authorities that Riley Scott had no known medical issues.

Authorities allegedly found evidence of narcotic use in the residence

WGAC reported that authorities claimed to have found evidence of narcotic use in Carolyn Scott's residence. The arrest warrant read,

"There were uncapped syringes, foil and suspected drugs within reach of the minor child. The sheets and other items in the house tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl."

As per the arrest warrant reported by WRDW-TV, the South Carolina mom let children between the ages of 4 and 8 live in a residence without running water while illegally equipping electricity in an unsafe way.

