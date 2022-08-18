What did Casey Diskin do? Oakland County woman charged for posing as certified therapist in autism treatment center

Casey Diskin, 34, who posed as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in Livingston County, Oakland, was charged with 16 counts of engaging in the illegal practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.

Diskin began working at the Oxford Recovery Center located on Whitmore Lake Road in Brighton in 2018, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Despite the fact that she lacked the necessary credentials, she worked as a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA). Furthermore, the State of Michigan never issued her a license. According to media reports, Diskin had been using another BCBA named Dr. Kimberly Peck's medical license and certification number for years.

Diskin worked with parents of autistic children and those children's diagnosed peers. While employed by them, she was without a certification or license. She is currently charged with illegally fabricating her license by utilizing another state-certified person's BACB certification number.

Casey Diskin has been fired from the center. However, Diskin and CEO of the Oxford Recovery Center, Tami Peterson, who hired and defended Diskin, are said to still be close.

Casey Diskin was heading the specialized autistic therapy program at Oxford Recovery Center

Diskin allegedly performed work-related responsibilities requiring certification and licensure while interacting with a particularly vulnerable group of parents and children with autism.

Kim Harden, the mother of Kennedy, her then 10-year-old nonverbal daughter who brought her to the facility, claims she has been shaking since learning that Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, or Casey Diskin as she is now known, has been charged.

"Ever since the news came out I have been speechless and shaking. I feel like we have finally been heard and taken seriously, and I know this wouldn’t have been possible if you haven’t been there for us to share our story."

Kennedy underwent unfavorable emotional and physical effects as a result of Diskin's therapy last summer, which Harden bravely talked about with the media last summer.

"I can’t tell you how many sleepless nights we've had panic attacks. My daughter is still dealing with issues – I can finally say that I am getting my happy girl back."

Before the media got involved and the attorney general and the division investigating healthcare fraud opened an investigation, complaints remained unanswered and criminal charges were dismissed.

"This is her third job using my certification number. I have reported it a number of times to multiple regulatory (bodies) in the state of Michigan and other agencies to the point my certification board has reassigned me a new number."

Diskin, a convicted felon has now been charged with a total of 20 felonies for stealing identities and posing as a board-certified behavioral analyst while utilizing another person's medical license and certification.

The Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) of the Attorney General's Office is continuing to look into the situation. The probable cause conference for Coden-Diskin is set for August 30.

Edited by Babylona Bora