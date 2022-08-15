Who is Joseph J Farah? Genesee County judge relieved of duties after misconduct allegations

Three months ahead of his retirement in November, Joseph J Farah, the judge of the Genesee County Circuit Court, who is accused of s*x*al harassment, has been removed from his on-site responsibilities, the county said in a news release on Friday, August 12.

In the second half of 2021, a former intern for the judge leveled harassment charges against Judge Joseph J Farah.

Following an inquiry by Michigan State University that discovered proof of the harassment charges, Farah this week declared his plan to resign beginning on November 9.

NewsOnePlace.com @newsoneplace (Fox News): #Michigan judge announces retirement after investigation supports law school intern's sexual harassment claim : Judge Joseph J. Farah announced he will retire in November, following an investigation that found he .. newsoneplace.com/846292207/mich… (Fox News):#Michigan judge announces retirement after investigation supports law school intern's sexual harassment claim : Judge Joseph J. Farah announced he will retire in November, following an investigation that found he .. newsoneplace.com/846292207/mich…

But he has since been freed of in-person responsibilities at the courthouse ahead of his retirement, according to a statement released by acting chief judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Friday.

The decision was made after consultation with the State Court Administrative Office.

Kelly also released an official statement that said:

“Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.”

Michigan State University has already severed ties with Farah considering the intern was a student at the university.

Farah was an adjunct professor at the university's School of Law.

The judge was informed that he would no longer be allowed to work at or volunteer with the university in an email from MSU Interim Assistant Provost Ann E. Austin to Farah dated Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Austin's email was obtained by the press through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Who is Joseph J Farah? What did he do?

Joseph J Farah, who was born and raised in Flint, graduated from Michigan State University in 1975 with a B.S. and Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1979 with a J.D.

In March 1998, Joseph J. Farah was appointed to the Genesee County Circuit Court bench.

Before being appointed to the circuit court in 1998, Farah practiced law for 18 years in private practice. He was the court referee's friend as well.

He worked in the Family Division for the first seven years after being named a judge. He has been in charge of the Civil-Criminal Division's proceedings since 2005.

The Michigan State University Resolution Office's inquiry report, which is dated July 13, states that it discovered proof that Farah broke the university's rules on Title IX and relationship violence.

kitser @kitser_bot



¹ Judge Joseph J. Farah was the subject of a complaint from Grace Ketzner, who interned for him in 2021 when she was a third-year law student at Michigan State University. She alleged that Farah would invite her to travel with him or go for lunch or @FoxNews Read short summary here¹ Judge Joseph J. Farah was the subject of a complaint from Grace Ketzner, who interned for him in 2021 when she was a third-year law student at Michigan State University. She alleged that Farah would invite her to travel with him or go for lunch or @FoxNews Read short summary here 👇 ¹ Judge Joseph J. Farah was the subject of a complaint from Grace Ketzner, who interned for him in 2021 when she was a third-year law student at Michigan State University. She alleged that Farah would invite her to travel with him or go for lunch or

Additionally, the resolution officer determined that Farah had broken MSU's anti-discrimination policy.

However, the accusations of harassment and stalking were not proven.

Farah is no longer permitted to work or volunteer for the university, nor is he permitted to approach MSU School of Law students about internship opportunities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nikhil Vinod