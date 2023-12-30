What caused the fire at the Bridgeport Environmental Services Company? Explosion leaves three people hospitalized

Three people were left hospitalized after an explosion and subsequent fire at a facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Friday, December 29, 2023. The incident occurred at Tradebe Environmental, a hazardous waste disposal and recycling company located on Cross Street near Standard Oil Fuel Company.

At around 2 pm local time, Bridegport's Emergency Communications Center received reports of multiple 911 calls about explosions followed by a large plume of smoke visible for several miles. The fire department and other emergency agencies soon arrived on the scene, evacuating a two-block radius around the facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards explained the cause of the explosion which also led to multiple smaller explosions.

"There was a delivery of a low-grade oxidizer, about 4,000 gallons. It appears the driver opened up one of the valves and there was a large explosion which triggered multiple smaller explosions." The Fire Chief said.

It is worth noting that it was previously reported that the fire occurred at Standard Oil but the fuel company's vice president David Cohen later clarified the same. Cohen said that the explosion took place at Tradebe Environmental. His statement was confirmed by Bridgeport City Officials, according to WTNH.

Bridgeport residents living near Tradebe Environmental are advised to wear a mask to prevent respiratory issues

Following the incident, three people with burns were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two were treated for smoke inhalation and one for third-degree burns. Several streets around the Bridgeport area were closed in the afternoon. These included

Bishop Ave from Connecticut Ave to Barnum Ave

East Ave from Bishop Street to Barnum Ave

Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop Ave, both east and west-bound

Elizabeth Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Willow Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Bridgeport Mayor Ganim remarked that the incident left several people unsettled. He added that while the fire was "well-contained," it was the loud explosion that scared and left people unsettled Mayor Ganim also said that the explosion was heard by locals from blocks away and senior citizens in the area were unnerved due to it.

The fire department was prompt in its actions and things were under control by 3:30 pm local time. While the building was secured soon, fire marshals were concerned that the chemicals in water runoff would get into the streets.

Officials announced they would be closely monitoring the pH levels in the water and advised locals to avoid stepping into puddles in the area. Fire Chief Lance Edwards stated that as pH levels were high in the area, fishing wouldn't be allowed.

Immediately after the explosion, the director of health, Dr. Elizabeth Rivera-Rodriguez, advised residents to shelter in place as a precautionary measure. She asked them to close all the windows and vents to ensure that the plume didn't enter the houses as it was airborne.

Dr. Elizabeth had additionally advised everyone to wear masks for the next few days till traces of smoke cleared out. Following these measures, she highlighted, would help prevent any respiratory issues that could occur due to the smoke.

By 6 pm. Scott Appleby, the city's director of emergency management stated the air quality testing showed the air was safe. He added that all residents and businesses were "allowed back in without any restrictions."