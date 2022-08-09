How to find the Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76

The Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76 doesn't have the same life-saving capabilities that it did before the Great War.

In 2096, a group of firefighters, known as the Responders, was wiped out, and the Charleston Fire Department was left abandoned and overrun by mutants. In 2103, however, it was reclaimed and is now guarded by Protectrons.

There are two quests attached to the Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76 as well as a great loot pool for anyone who just happens to wander through.

Players will have to make their way to Ash Heap region to get to Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76

The Charleston Fire Department is an important location in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The Ash Heap region of Appalachia is to the very south of the map. Its skies are dark, and travelers who attempt to venture too far into the area often succumb to the effects of its noxious fumes.

Player characters can actually develop a dangerous lung disease that will harm them in the long run if they move through the Ash Heap region without proper equipment.

For those brave enough to venture through, it won't take long to find the Charleston Fire Department. It will be seen on the in-game map with a name and image marker.

Here are a few nearby landmarks that make for a good starting point as players head towards the Charleston Fire Department:

Head directly south of the Charleston marker on the map.

Travel a short distance north from the AVR Medical Center.

If Camp McClintock is more familiar, go southwest past the Wade Airport and cross the river to find the Fire Department.

The same can be said about Camp Adams, except players will have to head southeast past the Poseidon Energy Plant and across the river.

There are several roads leading from important locations right to the Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76. Once players get across the river, follow the roads and the signs to the destination.

Quests that take players to the Charleston Fire Department

Into the Fire turns players into firefighters (Image via Bethesda)

There are two quests that require players to head to the Charleston Fire Department in Fallout 76. One is a main story mission known as Into the Fire, and the other is a side quest called Overseer's Mission.

Into the Fire starts at the Charleston Fire Department and can be completed by following these steps:

Complete the Fire Safety Knowledge Exam on one of the terminals. The answers to the questions are on scattered pamphlets found throughout the building.

Move to the Physical Exam at the Charleston Herald Building.

This will have players completing an obstacle course with two checkpoints in under three minutes. The final exam is next and is held at the Belching Betty mineshaft.

Players need to activate an emergency beacon in the mineshaft's northeastern end.

After surviving the attack that follows, players should return to the Fire Department to complete the quest.

When it comes to Overseer's Mission, players will be required to travel all around the Fallout 76 map to obtain various Overseer's logs. One of these logs is located in the reception area of the Charleston Fire Department.

