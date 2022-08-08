Methods to obtain the Radium Rifle plans in Fallout 76

One of the many notable features of Fallout 76 is the number of unique weapons in the game. Remaining consistent with the Fallout franchise, 76 has some of the most interesting forms of improvised weaponry the series has seen. One of the most intriguing guns in the game is the Radium Rifle.

While it may just appear to be a standard gun upon first glance, it provides the additional benefit of dealing bonus radiation damage. Though this benefit may seem minimal to those who prioritize PvE combat due to the majority of creatures being resistant to radiation damage, this weapon can be handy for PvP fights.

Given that human enemies are very susceptible to radiation (which remains consistent with the real world), this weapon can be very useful in Fallout 76 for dealing with other players as well as raider enemies. However, much like every other weapons in the game, players will need to find the blueprints for this gun as well.

How to obtain blueprints for the Radium Rifle in Fallout 76

1) Rewards from various quests

A player accepting a quest in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

One of the many factors that contribute so heavily to the hours of playtime players can get from Fallout 76 is the game’s wide array of repeatable quest lines. These quests often set the player on a mission to retrieve an item, move to a waypoint, defeat a certain enemy, the list goes on and on.

Upon completion, players will be rewarded with a variety of items that depend on the difficulty and the location where the player receives this quest. Cop a Squatter and The Importance of Communication are two repeatable quests that yield the possibility of rewarding the player with a blueprint for the Radium Rifle.

2) Treasure Maps and containers

A player discovering a hidden treasure mound in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Another way for players to find blueprints for the Radium Rifle is via random chance through a variety of lootable containers and treasure caches. While there is a seemingly endless supply of sources, only ones in the Ash Heap, Mire, and Cranberry Bog areas of the map may yield this blueprint.

While every lootable container has the chance of containing this item, players may have an easier time trying to find this blueprint through treasure chests. Players may encounter various treasure maps with hints to their location throughout their journey in Appalachia; these caches may have the blueprint.

3) Powerful enemies

The Hermit Crab enemy was added to the Fallout franchise in the Far Harbor DLC of the fourth main series entry (Image via Bethesda)

Of course, as many players would expect from any open-world RPG like Fallout 76, some amazing loot can be acquired after defeating a powerful monster.

Luckily, the irradiated wastes of Appalachia are in no shortage of monstrous foes. More specifically, there are only powerful monsters in the Ash Heap, Mire, and Cranberry Bog.

For those looking to acquire blueprints for the Radium Rifle this way, here is a list of all the monsters that may drop them:

Behemoth

Deathclaw

Fog crawler

Grafton Monster

Hermit crab

Honey beast

Mega sloth

Mothman

Scorchbeast

Sheepsquatch

It should also be noted that legendary enemies that spawn in the listed areas also have a chance at dropping this blueprint.

4) Player trading

A player interacting with a vending machine used for trading between players in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The final way players can find the Radium Rifle blueprint is by purchasing it from another player. Though it may seem intimidating to encounter someone who is at a higher level, doing so can often be the best way to get blueprints in Fallout 76. Luckily, no real communication is required to complete this transaction.

Players can tell if another has a tradeable vending machine at their base directly from the map. This will also let them know if the desired trade partner has any blueprints for sale. To purchase them, players just need to walk up and interact with the vending machine as pictured above.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan