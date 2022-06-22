Every reward for the "Test Your Metal" update in Fallout 76

The twelfth major update for Bethesda Softwork's Fallout 76, Test Your Metal, introduces multiple new in-game events for vault dwellers to participate in. It has also added additional tweaks and gameplay fixes to improve the overall experience while exploring The Pitt.

With the new content comes new rewards for Fallout 76 players, and there are plenty to be had in Test Your Metal. It may not be a bad idea to look into the rewards in order to plan out what players can obtain for their troubles.

Below, players can find an outline of the rewards that can be made available by playing through Test Your Metal's content.

Fallout 76: The best rewards to receive from Test Your Metal

A player in Test Your Metal's arena (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As players enter the decayed ruins of Pittsburgh, Fallout 76 will throw plenty of challenges their way. This includes battling robotic automatons in the location's arena as well as many other obstacles.

In addition to entering the arena, players will be tasked with protecting three members of the Brotherhood of Steel who enter the fray with them. Fortunately, these allies don't die easily and can be revived in combat accordingly if the need arises.

Each time players participate in the arena, they receive different tiers of rewards as the difficulty increases. The rewards will also depend on how many Brotherhood of Steel Members remain alive.

Each Tiered Reward in Fallout 76's Test Your Metal Arena

Tier One

700 experience points

Four treasury notes

40 caps

Tier Two

700 experience points

Four treasury notes

50 caps

50% chance of receiving a rare reward from a list of plans. Among these plans, Fallout 76 players can receive T-51 Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor paints (Knight and Paladin), Botsmith armor pieces, a Rust Eagle banner, a Cryogenic Bed, a Robot Steins Beer Display Case, and an Antique Globe of Mars.

Tier Three

700 experience points

Four treasure notes

Up to three Legendary Cores

60 caps

One guaranteed rare reward as outlined in Tier Two

Extra Rewards Between Rounds

150 experience points if players can defeat the Golden Eyebot

300 caps if players defeat the Golden Eyebot

150 caps if players can excite the crowd sufficiently during the battle

Undoubtedly, the top rewards available through Test Your Metal are the rare plans and Power Armor paint jobs. However, the caps and experience are an excellent addition as well.

Legendary Cores are considered one of the top acquisitions for the new update as well, being one of the most vital items dating back to the Steel Reign update. They provide an opportunity to improve one's gear outright without any fanfare.

These cores can be used to apply legendary effects to standard weapons, saving players hours of killing and looting to acquire a preferred gear piece of legendary quality. For higher-level players, these cores are an invaluable asset for continuing to progress through the more difficult aspects of the game.

