Where to find Metal Dome in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 fans don’t have much reason to put the game down. Although the game was released back in 2018, the many new updates that it receives give it new life continuously.

That is precisely the case with the Test Your Metal, the twelfth update that Fallout 76 has seen. To complete this, gamers must find the Metal Dome (first added through the Steel Reign update).

This area has always been around, but it’s been of little importance until now. That being said, it can be a little tough to find.

Fallout 76 location for special event

The Metal Dome is a Mad Max-esque battleground filled with robots and other mechanical wonders. It’s located by the east side of Appalachia along the train tracks.

To get there, the easiest way is to head to Fort Atlas and walk north. The Metal Dome can be found on the western side of the train tracks in Fallout 76. Alternatively, players can always head to Sunnyside Station and walk south down the tracks.

As it turns out, this location has a bit of history to go along with it. The Metal Dome was created by an offshoot section of the Blood Eagles, who call themselves the Rust Eagles.

These self-acclaimed Rust Eagles are led by Buzzsaw. This character also doubles as the announcer at the Metal Dome, where they pit warriors against each other in gladiatorial-like combat.

To fit in with the motif, The Metal Dome has tons of obstacles thrown down in the pit. There is also some radioactive material down there, so users should always take care if they find themselves on the bottom floor of this arena.

As for what they actually do here, the Test Your Metal mission has them enter the arena. This mission aims to help three members of the Brotherhood of Steel stave off several hordes of deadly robots.

The Metal Dome is overseen by Buzzsaw, leader of the Rust Eagles (Image via Bethesda)

Players will have to face three waves to complete the Test Your Metal mission. Alongside the soldiers from the Brotherhood of Steel, they will need to fully clear one wave before they get to the next.

Thankfully, though, completing this mission should earn gamers some excellent rewards. Not only will they see some loot if they win, but they will also have an opportunity to pick up some rare items and, naturally, get a well-appreciated bump in XP.

Before the event, The Metal Dome used to be an excellent area to loot that doubled as a fancy camping site. Now, though, much of the loot has disappeared.

Test Your Metal is only one of the three new missions given through this new update for Fallout 76. Along with this are the Eviction Notice mission (which gives Settler reputation) and the Moonshine Jamboree mission (which gives Raider reputation).

