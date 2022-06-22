Fallout 76: Everything you get with the Fallout 1st subscription service

Fallout 76 had one of the most infamous launch periods of any game ever made. Fans of and newcomers to Bethesda's take on the franchise were disappointed by the messy debut of this 'always-online' answer to the beloved RPG.

Four years later, the player base has never recaptured the glory days of "Bag-gate." Although multiple updates have improved the game, there is still a lot to question in the massively multiplayer experience. Thankfully, the game is finally introducing many of the requested features, for those willing to pay a monthly subscription for the game.

Fallout 76: What is Fallout 1st?

Introduced in October 2019, Fallout 1st equips Fallout 76 players with a variety of key features considered missing on the game's release. It also gives Bethesda a sought-after way to continue monetizing the game beyond its 2018 launch.

Fallout 1st costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and players who are just jumping into the game in 2022 will find that it still costs $39.99 on Steam. Those who want the full experience will have to continue to pay for the game.

What do Fallout 76 players get for $100 per year?

The cost is substantial, but the benefits are also fairly significant. Players can get a variety of new features when they subscribe to the service.

The biggest addition is the ability to create Private Worlds. The 'always-online' system of Fallout 76 was a major shift from the single-player franchise, and players who only want the few players they team up with to be around have that option in the game now.

Fallout 1st subscribers can also customize their own worlds. Players can own up to three worlds and change a variety of crafting and combat details. Both private and custom worlds allow up to eight players to play the game together.

Players who aren't paying for the subscription can still play in other players' Custom worlds, with restrictions. The world owner must be present for non-subscribers to enjoy their world.

Players also get the Survival Tent, which allows them to put down a fast travel location almost anywhere. This moveable shelter also features storage, crafting, and rest areas for easy use in the game.

The Fallout 1st subscription also grants a Scrapbox, which can hold infinite crafting materials. Additionally, players keep their stored material even if their subscription ends; however, they can't add any new material.

Fallout 1st members are given 1,650 Atoms every month, which they can use in the in-game store. The game also grants Fallout 1st subscribers discounts and special offers to make this payout more valuable. The shop also has a Fallout 1st tab, which allows players to select one free item every month.

Finally, players get the Ranger Armor set, two exclusive emotes, and additional prizes on the Scoreboard. These cosmetics will remain in the players' inventory even if they let their subscription lapse.

Fallout 76's Fallout 1st subscription provides several benefits to those willing to pay for it, and it's up to every player to see whether continually paying for the four-year-old game is worth it.

