5 best Minecraft PvE servers in 2022

Minecraft is, at its heart, a survival game. This means that the entirety of the singplayer experience could be considered PvE. The abbreviation stands for Player vs Environment, and represents the genre of games in which players must carve out a life from hostile and dangerous environments.

PvE, for Minecraft at least, tends to go hand in hand with PvP when it comes to multiplayer. It stands for Player vs Player, and represents players attempting to kill one another for personal gain.

A look at the 5 best Minecraft PvE Servers for 2022

1) Lifesteal SMP

This server operates as a hybrid PvE/PvP server experience. They offer one unique change to the vanilla experience: when a player kills another player, the killer gains an additional maximum heart, and the killed loses one of their maximum hearts.

This means that players are constantly in a survivability flux, adding depth and complexity to the server’s community.

2) Applecraft

Applecraft is a semi-vanilla server. This means that while there are some mods, such as some custom items, the server strives to continue the vanilla experience for players. This means that this server is much easier for vanilla players to play on, as there are no complex modpacks that have to be learned in order to play effectively.

Unlike most other servers with a PvE section, this server is grief protected, which means that builds cannot be destroyed by other players. This means that this is an incredibly pure survival experience for players wanting to help build up a community with other like-minded players.

3) TulipSurvival

TulipSurvial is very similar to Applecraft, however, there are some major differences. TulipSurvival offers many quality-of-life plugins, such as player warps, to enhance and enrich the vanilla survival experience. These quality-of-life plugins make this the server the go-to for players who enjoy the vanilla game, but wish there were some changes to take convenience to the next level.

This server features grief protection as well, so players just wanting to chill with other players and make cool creations are more than able to, without having to worry about their creations being destroyed for no reason.

4) Pixelmon Realms

Players of Minecraft familiar with the modding scene will undoubtedly be familiar with Pixelmon. For those not familiar with the mod, however, Pixelmon is a fusion of Nintendo's Pokemon with Mojang's Minecraft, with hundreds of the iconic monsters added to the blocky world, as well as items and buildings.

Famous for being struck with a cease and desist from Nintendo back in 2017, the original mod is now dead. However, the community has revived the mod and brought it into the modern day. This server combines all the best parts of PvE with all the fun and excitement of a Pokemon game, making it a must-play for fans of both franchises.

5) OPBlocks

This server, known as OPBlocks, is a massive realm in Java, with the server focused on all aspects of Skyblock. There are sections for PvE, PVP, as well as Pixelmon. It is one of the largest PvE servers around at the moment, and as such, should be a go-to for anyone looking to experience Minecraft multiplayer.

