Where to find Harper's Ferry in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 continues the grand tradition of games in the franchise by taking place in a new area of post-apocalyptic America. This online entry takes place in the Appalachian region of the nation, with all the storied history that the area entails.

In 1859, abolitionist hero John Brown led his famed raid on the armory at Harper's Ferry, Virginia. Though unsuccessful, this immensely important event has been immortalized in US history. Even Bethesda decided to make that crucial moment a part of its environmental storytelling with an in-game John Brown Museum and armory for players to raid.

Finding Harper's Ferry in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players might want to visit an important historical site, re-enact its most famous events, or check out the well-stocked clinic. Either way, Harper's Ferry is only a short jaunt away and players will likely need to make multiple visits.

Harper's Ferry is located in the Mire, one of Appalachia's six areas. The Mire is on the eastern side of the map and is marked with locations like Berkeley Springs and Camp Venture.

The easiest way to reach Harper's Ferry is to get to the Top of the World and head east. Players can find the town at the exact point where the river splits, leaving the icon between the fork in the stream.

What can players find in Harper's Ferry in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 players know that a ton of locations in the game have plenty of interesting things to find. Harper's Ferry is more than just a historical site, it also holds a series of useful and important resources.

Players hoping to do some shopping will be pleased to find a Vendor Bot in Harper's Ferry. It's located near the train tracks, close to the outskirts of the town.

In the fortified area that makes up most of the town is a clinic that can provide a lot of helpful items. Players can find a ton of useful meds in the destroyed office area and the basement below. The latter will require the use of a keypad, but both will allow the player to walk away with plenty of medicine.

One can find the start of a mission called Tracking Unknowns at any Gate Terminal in the town. Check any of the large red guarded doors to find a terminal, then examine the list of names. This quest will send players across Appalachia hunting for missing people.

The town is also the site of the aforementioned raid and its armory does still hold some useful gear. Players will have to go through a locked doorway using the Master's Holotape to make their way in.

Once inside, they will have to contend with a ton of machine gun turrets. Once they're past that, players can find two weapon plans and three weapon mods.

Fallout 76 enthusiasts will find plenty of reasons to head to Harper's Ferry. It's an easy journey and there are a few great item pickups hidden in plain sight.

