How to find West Tek in Fallout 76

The West Tek Research Center is one of the many locations players will travel to in Fallout 76.

The majority of the named areas in the game are tied to a quest or activity of some kind. The West Tek Research Center finds itself at the forefront of the Learn the Secrets of West Tek quest.

Whether players are looking to complete that quest or just want to explore the research facility and uncover its many secrets, they'll need to make their way north of Huntersville.

Different ways to easily approach West Tek Research Center in Fallout 76

A look at the map showing the Research Center in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

In order to complete the Learn the Secrets of West Tek quest, Fallout 76 players will have to get there first. If it is is active, there will be a quest marker on the map that will lead players there. For others, it will require reading the game's map.

Here is a good path to take to reach the West Tek Research Center:

Head to the Savage Divide or Mire region of the map.

Pick one of several outposts, points of interests, or landmarks to start at.

Make your way to the Research Center from the National Isolated Radio Array, Camp Venture, or further south from Sunday Brothers' Cabin.

From the Radio Array, head southeast down the road and take the split south to find West Tek near the 107 road marker.

The same route can be taken from Sunday Brothers' Cabin, just follow the southwest road from it past Sugar Grove and the Radio Array.

Lastly, travel across the plains from Camp Venture in the Mire region slightly southwest from its location for a straight shot to the West Tek Research Center.

All of the places mentioned above are clearly marked on the map with their names and images. Just head to the closest or most familiar one to start the journey to the West Tek Research Center.

Players should make sure they are at a decently high level as the location can be very dangerous. Super mutants have claimed it as their birthright and constantly patrol it.

How to complete the Learn the Secrets of West Tek quest

A look at the inside of West Tek in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Completing the quest associated with the location is fairly simple and provides a lot of backstory to Fallout 76.

The location is full of hidden information and secrets regarding the government's orders to run an assortment of experiments there. That is what the quest focus on, so here is how to complete it:

Find one of three West Tek research wing access codes randomly placed in the building access the research wing.

Access the control room terminal overlooking the vats.

Access the terminal in the advanced mutation lab of the research wing.

Access the terminal in the room with specimens floating in the tubes.

The terminals will reveal all the details about the West Tek Research Center and why its experiments were deemed so controversial. Be sure to pick up some good loot while moving from terminal to terminal.

