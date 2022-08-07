How to get Tattered Field Jacket in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 does a good job of allowing players to customize their characters with various options in terms of clothing. The game is filled with cosmetics. Some of them are conventional items like shirts and hats, while others are a bit on the wackier side. The important thing about them all, though, is just how rare they are.

The Tattered Field Jacket is one of the rarest pieces of clothing in the game. It has an extremely low drop rate and can be worn over any armor. Players will need to test their luck in the One of Us quest or through daily events.

The Tattered Field Jacket in Fallout 76 can be obtained in two ways

Fallout 76 players would do just about anything to get their hands on the Tattered Field Jacket. It can be sold and traded after it is acquired, but its rarity makes most players keep it. It can also be bought from other players.

For those who can't find one on sale, they'll have to earn it the old-fashioned way, through the One of Us quest, where it has a 0.3125% drop rate. It can be acquired by completing daily events in the Mire as well. Here, it has a drop rate of 0.0625%.

One of Us quest

Finish the One of Us quest in Fallout 76 for the best chance at the jacket (Image via Bethesda)

One of Us is the second mission and the first time players are introduced to the Enclave faction. Before gamers can embark on the One of Us mission, they need to complete the Bunker Buster quest and find the holotape labeled Welcome to Whitesprings.

Listening to the holotape will begin the One of Us quest. Here is how to complete it once it has started:

Start by traveling to the Whitespring bunker.

Upon arrival, enter the vault.

Take a photo and collect the Urban Operative underarmor or Forest Operative underarmor from the dispenser.

Head down the stairs and speak to MODUS.

Move to the Admissions Room to take the entrance questionnaire or just speak with MODUS to skip past it.

Remove the system access tape from the dispenser that sits next to MODUS.

Go to Sugar Grove and insert the tape into the SigInt System terminal to initiate an external connection.

Take the module instructions from the archival dispenser at the end of the hall.

Return to the original Whitespring bunker and put the instructions in the collector machine.

Get the uplink module from the dispenser next to the collector machine.

Travel to the National Radio Astronomy Research Center.

Deploy the module using the connection platform on the roof.

Loot the care pack that appears and return to MODUS at the Whitespring bunker.

This completes the quest, and players will get their rewards. There is the previously-mentioned super-tiny chance that Fallout 76 will bestow the Tattered Field Jacket upon players.

The Mire

A look at the Mire region of Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The second method sees an even smaller chance of obtaining the Tattered Field Jacket but provides more opportunities since the One of Us quest can only be completed that one time.

Players need to partake in daily quests and events in the Mire. Completing these gives the 0.0625% drop rate for the Tattered Field Jacket. Just head to the Mire each day and complete one of these:

Idle Explosives

Play Time

Queen of the Hunt

Waste Not

Always Vigilant

Heart of the Swamp

Irrational Fear

It's a Trap

If any of the above quests are available, then there is a chance for the Tattered Field Jacket to be dropped in Fallout 76. These are repeatable on a daily basis, so keep grinding if the jacket hasn't come yet.

