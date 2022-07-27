How to find the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 takes all of the classic iconographies of Bethesda's ongoing action RPG and moves them into the venerable MMO market. Though the game had a rough launch, a ton of hardcore fans have stayed invested through four years of improvements and a ton of new content.

Power armor is one of the most notable hallmarks of the franchise. The distinct look of the Cold War mech features heavily on much of the game franchise's box art. The newest entry in the franchise features plenty of different sets of power armor, some of which are tied to specific factions.

Earning the Hellcat power armor in Fallout 76

Fallout @Fallout



Expeditions land September 2022.

#Fallout76 Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022. Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022.#Fallout76 https://t.co/LpVNo2yRUb

Fallout 76 players will encounter a ton of opportunities to don a suit of power armor. This unique set was created by Hellcat mercenary company, but it can be unlocked as part of the game's main story.

The Hellcats were well-paid soldiers of fortune with flexible morals who found themselves overrun by the Blood Eagles. The group was comprised mainly of former soldiers who were well-known for their advanced weaponry and distinctive suits of power armor.

The Hellcat armor was introduced in the Steel Reign update in July of last year. The update also introduced the main story quest that players must complete to unlock it.

The Catalyst is the final quest in the Steel Reign update's storyline, and it will grant the plans for the armor as its reward. The mission starts immediately after the completion of the previous quest, A Satisfied Conscious.

This mission brings the player into the lab of Dr. Blackburn, where he warns the player of his illicit experiments. The area is surrounded by super mutants that players will have to either defeat or evade.

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios



Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: For the month of July we're spotlighting The Fallout Miami modding team!Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: beth.games/3OunauB For the month of July we're spotlighting The Fallout Miami modding team! Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: beth.games/3OunauB https://t.co/B0pzmHjyP7

Once inside the lab, players will see Blackburn expose himself to his own experiments, turning him into a monster. Players will have to slay the beastly doctor to move on.

Players will be given a moral choice; side with Paladin Rahmani or Knight Shin. The player is then free to either kill or free the character they didn't join. Whichever way the player goes, they'll get Hellcat power armor plans to complete the quest.

What does the Hellcat Power Armor do in Fallout 76?

Players have several options for power armor in Fallout 76, but the Hellcat variety has a unique advantage. While it may seem to lag behind in ballistic defense, it features a direct incoming ballistic damage reduction that makes it much stronger.

For every piece of this suit that the player wears, they get a 2% incoming damage reduction. With a total of 12%, this suit of armor doesn't offer as much traditional defense, but it removes so much damage that it's a great suit.

The Hellcat power armor is a strong defensive option in Fallout 76, but players will need to go through a fair amount of work to get it. Players enjoying the Steel Reign expansion content will earn the suit as a matter of course, so just keep working through it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far