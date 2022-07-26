How to find the Solar Armor in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players have had years to explore, conquer and optimize their wasteland experience with the best weapons and gear imaginable. Everyone will likely have their favorite pieces, but new and old players can always stand to add something new to their kit.

The Solar Armor set is visually identical to the Thorn Armor, which means it looks like a Scout Armor set covered in plants. This armor set provides some defense, but its real power is in its special properties. The Solar Armor set regenerates a player's health automatically when their health is above 60%.

How to build the Solar Armor set in Fallout 76

Fallout @Fallout



Expeditions land September 2022.

#Fallout76 Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022. Warmest regards from The Pitt!Expeditions land September 2022.#Fallout76 https://t.co/LpVNo2yRUb

Fallout 76 rarely allows players to simply find their cool new gear, they almost always have to build it. With that in mind, the pieces they will actually need are plans to craft the individual pieces.

The only real way to get the individual plans for the five pieces of the Solar Armor set is by purchasing them. Earlier versions of the game would drop the pieces as rewards for a successful vault raid, but they no longer appear.

Two vendors will sell Solar Armor pieces, the first is Reginald Stone. Regs is a former Secret Service agent who is trapped in Vault 79 until the player fixes the reactor and frees him. He'll sell the plans for the Solar Armor along with many other unique armor and weapon plans.

The other option is Minerva, who travels with a caravan that appears randomly around Appalachia with her crew. She'll either be in Foundation, The Crater, or Fort Atlas, and she changes locations once per week. Her bizarre monthly schedule sees her present from Monday noon to Wednesday noon for three weeks, then Thursday noon to Monday noon in the fourth week. All times are in Eastern Standard.

To purchase these pieces, players will need to gather gold bullion. They can gain this currency from Treasury Notes or purchase it from Smiley with caps. Players will also gain a few from the Secrets Revealed quest that frees Regs, making it easier to end this quest quicker.

Crafting and using the Solar Armor in Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios



Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: For the month of July we're spotlighting The Fallout Miami modding team!Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: beth.games/3OunauB For the month of July we're spotlighting The Fallout Miami modding team! Pulling inspiration from the region's history, culture, and aesthetic, the "Fallout Miami" mod takes a fun episodic approach when exploring new regions in the Fallout universe: beth.games/3OunauB https://t.co/B0pzmHjyP7

Fallout 76 makes it fairly easy to carve out the pieces they'll need after acquiring all the plans. Crafting the material into existence and using it in the right places is key to developing new playstyles.

Simply craft each piece of the Solar Armor set at the Armor Workbench once all the plans are ready. Each set features three Legendary Armor effects, which are random. The Solar Armor cannot have unyielding, regenerating, chameleon, cloaking, or improved sneaking, but everything else is available.

The strength of the Solar Armor is its ability to heal its wearer automatically. So long as the player is above 60% health, they'll slowly gain back the rest. This effect extends to allies, making the Solar Armor perfect for teams.

The Solar Armor is one of the many great options for Fallout 76 players. Just buy the plans and build the suit to add it to the inventory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far