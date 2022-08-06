How to get a Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76

A Medium Supply Crate is one of many camp items that can be used to store gear and resources in Fallout 76.

Players are able to customize their camp with furniture, decorations and storage devices. With that being said, the Medium Supply Crate is one of the most sought after, as it allows for plenty of item stashing.

Those that have earned one in the past could keep it, but it was unavailable in Fallout 76 for a long time before its recent return. Now, players can get their hands on the plans and build it themselves.

What a Medium Supply Crate does in Fallout 76

Players can set a Medium Supply Crate down in their camp (Image via Bethesda)

There are a handful of different supply crates in Fallout 76 and the Medium Supply Crate is one of the favored. While it isn't too clunky and doesn't take up a ton of space, it does provide a solid amount of storage for players.

It can be placed in a camp by accessing the Stash Box section of the camp's crafting menu. Select the Medium Supply Crate, set it somewhere in the camp, and interact with it for usage.

All items stored away will be held within it and other stash boxes owned at the camp or on the map. This is a wonderful tool to have, so if a player meets their unexpected demise, they still have gear, materials and other items tucked away.

How to obtain a Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76

Minerva has plenty for players to buy in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The Medium Supply Crate was first introduced during the Nuclear Winter update. Players can dive into the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode and face off against others to be the last one standing.

Progressing through the ranks of the update and its BR mode provided a variety of rewards. One of the items available through Nuclear Winter BR as a reward was the Medium Supply Crate.

Nuclear Winter has gone away, but the developers have slowly made some of the rewards available in Fallout 76 through other means. When it comes to a Medium Supply Crate, players can find it in Minerva's inventory.

Minerva appears in one of three locations in a weekly rotation. She can be found from every Monday to Wednesday at either the Foundation, the Crater, or within Fort Atlas.

Every so often, she'll host Minerva's Big Sale, which runs from Thursday to Monday. Just keep an eye out on the locations and days mentioned. Whether the sale is live or not, buy the plans for the Medium Supply Crate from her.

Once the plans have been purchased, players can return to their camp and access the camp's crafting menu. This is where any of the camp's decorations and useful items can be made and then placed down.

With the plans available, go to the Stash Box section and find the Medium Supply Crate. Select to craft one with x2 Steel and x2 Wood Scraps in the inventory. These are the necessary crafting materials.

