How to find Glowing Resin in Fallout 76

There are all kinds of resources that players need to stock up on in Fallout 76, and Glowing Resin is one that can be used in multiple ways. Whether players need it for a quick HP boost on the go or to mix it into more powerful recipes, Glowing Resin must be collected.

Like with any forage-based resource in Fallout 76, players can take certain paths and farming routes to maximize their chances of finding Glowing Resin. Mixed with certain perks and additional bottled resources, players can have the stacks of resins that they need for HP salves and cures across the board.

What to do to find Glowing Resin in Fallout 76

Head to the Savage Divide in search of the resin. (Image via YouTube / Wickedy)

At this point in the life cycle of Fallout 76, there will be a handful of places where Glowing Resin can be found and foraged. The most common location to find the resource is the Savage Divide, which is comprised of other smaller locations. Not every spot in the Savage Divide is equal, and some will contain far more clusters of resin than others.

The major locations for resin farming include Marigold Pavilion, Emmett Mountain disposal site, or Vault 96. Heading southeast of each major location will bring players to clusters containing multiple resin resources. Another great rule to utilize is to stick to the east of The Whitespring Resort in the Savage Divide.

In most of those close proximity areas, there will be a minimum of three different Glowing Resin clusters that can be pulled.

There are a ton of other areas within the Savage Divide that contain at least some of the resin, but most will harbor only one node, and that's not optimal.

Places like the Marigold Pavilion will have five total resin pieces. As long as players watch the sides of trees, which is where the resin sap will grow from, they can be easily spotted. Resing can appear in bottles as well, so never count out buildings.

Increasing the amount of Glowing Resin that is foraged in Fallout 76

Whether players are looking for normal resins to craft or want the more rare Gloam Sap, there is a way to double the amount found.

There are plenty of perks in Fallout 76. The Green Thumb specifically will allow players to double what they forage when they are exploring and collecting resources.

This perk effectively turns a run at the Emmett Mountain disposal site into a 10 resin resource route, which saves plenty of time and effort.

Having the perk available for Gloam Sap, otherwise known as resin in a blast zone, will allow players to capitalize on their rare finds and create more of what they need.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh