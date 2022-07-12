How to find Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is a game about gathering resources from countless sources and using them to improve a survival situation. Bethesda's attempt to bring their beloved first-person RPG had some challenging hurdles in its launch window, but the game has improved over the years.

The Pleasant Valley Ski Resort is located in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia. The area once served as a luxurious vacation spot for the rich and famous, but harsh conditions turned its denizens into Raiders. Luckily, players will find at least one friendly figure still standing in the destroyed resort.

Finding Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players might be surprised to learn that the Claim Tickets system has existed in the game since its launch back in 2018. This is because one simply couldn't find the tickets until the Wastelanders update in 2020.

Players will find the bellhop hidden away in the basement of the Pleasant Valley Ski Resort. He's a Protectron robot who holds onto some good loot but refuses to give it up without a claim ticket.

The first thing players will have to do to get these tickets is to complete the main quest entitled "Key to the Past." This will require them to find five holotape fragments in various places across the area.

After gathering the pieces, players must find a sought-after uplink to connect with the Free States, which is in the aforementioned basement. Once they get there, they'll have access to the bellhop.

Once the player has completed this difficult quest, they can begin seeking out claim tickets. They won't be easy to find, but it's more of a game of luck than skill.

Players just have to slay Feral Ghouls and Scorched to get a chance to acquire a claim ticket. Unfortunately, every Feral Ghoul and Scorched only has a 2% chance of dropping a claim ticket.

Using claim tickets in Fallout 76

Fallout @Fallout



Follow their story as you complete challenges to earn new rewards as you rank up in The Famous Flying Franklin Family and their robot protector became stranded on Dread Island after a violent storm...Follow their story as you complete challenges to earn new rewards as you rank up in #Fallout76 Season 9 – Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale. The Famous Flying Franklin Family and their robot protector became stranded on Dread Island after a violent storm...Follow their story as you complete challenges to earn new rewards as you rank up in #Fallout76 Season 9 – Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale. https://t.co/iFSDDla3yz

Fallout 76 players just have to slay a ton of infected enemies and get very lucky to earn a ticket. Once they have it, however, there are several good assets they can trade it for.

The bellhop's rewards are unfortunately random, but there are several good items on his list. He holds weapons and apparel that can't be found anywhere else, but he also has plenty of junk.

Most rewards granted by the bellhop are junk like a Gold Pocket Watch or Old-World Money. They also have a ton of clothing items that aren't rare or particularly valuable.

The sought-after rewards from the bellhop include the Western Outfit or Western Outfit and Chaps. This cowboy costume can't be acquired elsewhere and is a rare find.

The holy grail offered by the bellhop is the Fancy weapon. The Fancy single-action revolver and the Fancy pump-action shotgun are elegant and only available here. This great reward unfortunately only drops from the bellhop three percent of the time.

Fallout 76 players need only slay a ton of enemies and get lucky to earn the Pleasant Valley Claim Tickets. They'll have to get fortunate again to get the best rewards out of the deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far