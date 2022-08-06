How to find the Wendigo Cave in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is regaining popularity, and many players are diving back in to experience some of its more terrifying aspects. The Fallout series has always had a bit of a supernatural theme to it. Whether it is the numerous ghouls or the Mothman, Fallout players know that nothing is ever truly what it seems in this franchise.

When it comes to the Wendigo Cave, it can be found in the Savage Divide region and is home to various species of mirelurks, feral ghouls, and wendigos. This is one landmark players should enter cautiously.

How to get to the Wendigo Cave in Fallout 76

Players should stay away from this location in the early stages of Fallout 76 and stick to the forest after emerging from the vault until a good amount of leveling up and obtaining powerful gear has been done.

After an appropriate level has been reached, they can travel to the eastern side of the map. This is the Savage Divide region. Here, they have to open the in-game map and use the legend to find Fort Atlas.

It is a free, fast travel location, so players can use this feature if it has already been visited before. From Fort Atlas, follow the road directly to the south.

The Wendigo Cave is just a short distance from the main road. It is to the east of the Sludge Hole and northwest of Berkeley Springs. Players should use these locations to navigate and find the cave.

What to do at Wendigo Cave in Fallout 76

A look at one of the fallen soldiers in the Wendigo Cave (Image via Bethesda)

Players can access the cave on their own, but they will be sent there as part of the Key to the Past quest. This is a main campaign quest in Fallout 76 that will put a quest marker on the Wendigo Cave, making it even easier to find.

The objective of Key to the Past is to find five different holotape key fragments from these areas: Blackwater Mine, Huntersville, the Palace of the Winding Path, Big Fred's BBQ Shack, and the Wendigo Cave.

The fragment from the cave is found on Morris Stevens. Players need to defeat him and loot it off of his body. That's the main purpose of the cave, aside from the exploration aspect.

Inside, players will find a ton of dead bodies from the soldiers who were killed by Morris Stevens. There are notes describing what happened, magazine spawns, enemies to take down, and plenty of materials to gather.

What is the Wendigo Cave in Fallout 76?

The Wendigo Cave is one of the scariest places in all of Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The game provides some background on the Wendigo Cave and how it came to be known as that. It got its name even before the Great War that caused the wasteland seen in the franchise.

A cannibalistic raider took refuge in the cave after he and his wife were banished for eating members of their camp. This raider, Morris Stevens, eventually went insane and ate his wife.

He soon became the first wendigo, a name associated with a creature from Native American folklore. Bounty hunters were sent in to kill him, but he wiped out group after group, causing many to stay away from Wendigo Cave.

