How to find the Abandoned Waste Dump in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players have a tremendous map to explore and countless interesting items to find in post-nuclear Appalachia. Almost every new area features a healthy supply of environmental storytelling, plenty of useful items and a great quest to take on and enjoy.

The Abandoned Waste Dump isn't notable for its primary purpose, as there's trash and waste everywhere. Instead, the dump hides a secret bunker that once contained U.S. Senator Sam Blackwell. Players will be led to the area as part of a key quest in the main game, so they should know where it is.

Finding the Abandoned Waste Dump in Fallout 76

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios



Update coming Tuesday, July 26th!

Try out Expeditions: The Pitt in the PTS right now!

Purveyor Murmrgh and Minerva sales this weekend!



Read it all here: This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76 Update coming Tuesday, July 26th!Try out Expeditions: The Pitt in the PTS right now!Purveyor Murmrgh and Minerva sales this weekend!Read it all here: beth.games/3RUOcy7 This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76:🎮 Update coming Tuesday, July 26th!🚁 Try out Expeditions: The Pitt in the PTS right now!💰 Purveyor Murmrgh and Minerva sales this weekend!Read it all here: beth.games/3RUOcy7 https://t.co/rvb9EkLOBu

The Abandoned Waste Dump is located in the swampy area known as the Mire. It's a higher-level region that contains a couple of deadly threats, so players will have to proceed with caution.

Head northeast from Whitespring.

Pass both the National Isolated Radio Array and the Sugar Grove.

Cross around the southern edge of the Harper's Ferry area.

Cross the railroad bridge, hop down from the rocks and follow the cliffside.

Head north and the area will become clear.

After a brief trek through the woods, players will come upon a mass of huge rocks next to a tanker truck.

The Abandoned Waste Dump is located behind those structures.

The bunker is located in the cave near the back.

Players will encounter a rusting chainlink fence that blocks off a tiny yard area and several radioactive barrels.

Travel past that unpleasant area to get to the cave that holds this area's more important elements.

What can players do in the Abandoned Waste Dump in Fallout 76?

Fallout @Fallout Mid-Summer Madness sales are back in #FalloutShelter ! Discounts on all bundles start today. Mid-Summer Madness sales are back in #FalloutShelter! Discounts on all bundles start today. https://t.co/C1GQr7ePAS

Fallout 76 players will be led to the Abandoned Waste Dump as part of the game's main quests. Once they take on the Uncle Sam quest, they'll be led straight into the one involving the Bunker Buster.

However, if a player happens to find the dump on their own, they can skip the Uncle Sam quest entirely. They would just have to wander in and locate Blackwell's bunker, then take the holotape off of Agent Gray's corpse.

Players will find at least two Deathclaws in the cave, so it's better to come prepared for some deadly foes. They will have to kill those monsters to raid their nests. With that being said, the area contains a bypass holotape that can be used to proceed into the bunker.

Whether players get to Bunker Buster through the Uncle Sam quest or by finding the holotape, they will get a reward. The area features a secret elevator that can become a useful travel solution throughout the rest of the game.

Apart from that, the hidden elevator is located to the east of the main chamber, down a dark corridor. Use it whenever necessary to make travel a bit easier throughout the area.

If players choose to wander in Fallout 76, they'll find themselves stumbling into plenty of quests. However, if they undertake the involving Uncle Sam, they'll receive a quest marker for the corresponding area.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul