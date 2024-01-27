What are the charges against Diangelo Pena? NYPD recruit suspended without pay over pr**titution-related incident

In a recent crackdown on an open-air s*x market in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested one of its recruits, Diangelo Pena, on a pr**titution-related charge. The incident took place during the early hours of Thursday morning, January 25 as law enforcement sought to address the issue in the East New York neighborhood, as reported by New York Post.

Diangelo Pena, a 26-year-old candidate for the NYPD, found himself on the wrong side of the law as he was apprehended at approximately 12:30 a.m. during a street sweep operation conducted by the police. Pena, the aspiring law enforcement officer, faced a significant setback after authorities charged him with patronizing pr**titution upon his arrest.

The 75th Precinct, covering areas such as East New York, New Lots, and Cypress Hills in Brooklyn, was the backdrop for Pena's arrest. Implicating him in the ongoing crackdown on illicit activities within the community, NYPD disclosed that they arrested Pena while he was actively involved.

Following his apprehension, Diangelo Pena was released with a desk appearance ticket, and his court date is scheduled for February 14 in Brooklyn. The NYPD, in response to the charges against Pena, took quick action by suspending him without pay as reported by New York Post.

NYPD recruit Diangelo Pena faces pr**titution charge

NYPD rookie Diangelo Pena, who was recently arrested for patronizing pr**titution, has raised doubts about the transparency and credibility of the fitness of aspirants to law enforcement agencies. Reliable sources and police reports confirm the arrest as reported by The New York Post.

The specific details of the incident leading to the patronizing pr**titution charge have not been extensively disclosed by the NYPD.

Retired NYPD detective and John Jay College professor Michael Alcazar, who served in East New York's 75th Precinct, expressed his dismay at the resurgence of open-air pr**titution reminiscent of the lawless 1990s. With three decades of experience, Alcazar emphasized the previous efforts to mitigate such activities as reported by The New York Post. He said,

“In the 75, we would drive down areas where there were waves of them. It’s sad because we cleaned it up. And now it’s back and with that, they’re also trafficking. You know, kids.”

Other municipal staff were also arrested this week like a Queens’ prison officer and an FDNY EMT in Brooklyn as reported by The New York Post.

On Thursday, January 25, the New York City Police Department in Queens led a raid that shut down six suspected brothels operating as massage parlors as reported by USA TODAY. Mayor Eric Adams announced this on social media. He highlighted the efforts to tackle illicit activities in the region.

Mayor Eric Adams on the crackdown (Image via Mayor Eric Adams' X)

Roosevelt Avenue's residents and business owners had grown notorious for their alleged involvement in pr**titution at the massage parlors. Before the raids, City Councilman Francisco Moya delivered a briefing. He shared information on these well-known illicit operations of the parlors.

In a recent statement to USA TODAY, the New York City Police Department stated that this week's raids marked the closure of 12 locations on Roosevelt Avenue within just two weeks.

