What charges are Hailey Clifton-Carmack facing? Missouri math teacher accused of r*ping teen at high school with other students acting as lookouts

A math teacher, Hailey Clifton-Carmack has now been accused of r*ping a teenage boy while other students allegedly acted as "lookouts," reported Inside Edition. Carmack was apprehended on Friday, January 5, 2023, by the Garden Ridge Police Department in Comal County, Texas, hundreds of miles away from Pulaski County, Missouri, where the crime reportedly occurred.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to an illicit relationship with a minor. Reader discretion is advised.

As per reports by law enforcement officers, the Laquey High School math teacher was suspected of fleeing the State of Missouri" to avoid arrest. She is facing multiple charges, including second-degree statutory r*pe, endangering the welfare of a child, s*xual contact with a student, and fourth-degree child molestation.

The identity of the student has not been revealed for safety concerns.

As per court documents, allegations against Hailey Clifton-Carmack first arose on December 7, when a fellow student allegedly reported the unlawful relationship to the school authorities, who promptly contacted the County Sheriff’s Department

In addition to Hailey Clifton-Carmack, the boy's father is also facing a felony charge for being aware of the relationship

According to ABC17 News, the witness showed photographs of scratches on the victim's back from an alleged encounter in the driveway of the witness' home. They even spoke of a phone call between the boy and Hailey Clifton-Carmack.

The witness pointed out that Hailey has been in trouble with the school authorities previously for "being too close with students." Court documents elaborate that she would often wear "tight or low-cut shirts" and "tight leggings that showed off her camel toe," as per Daily Star.

When initially questioned by the police on December 8, the recently divorced teacher denied having any s*xual relationship with any student. While the police immediately confiscated her phone, they could not access it till a warrant was issued on December 22.

Content on the phone hinted at an alleged relationship between Hailey Clifton-Carmack and the teenager. However, by then, the mother had left Missouri to visit her family in Texas. When police questioned her neighbors on January 3, they stated she had "moved to Texas to live with her family down there" and weren't sure whether she would return.

Warrants for her arrest were issued soon after.

On the same day, a second witness told Pulaski County police that the 16-year-old's father was aware of his relationship with the teacher. They even stated that Hailey Clifton-Carmack had been to his home before fleeing. The father was immediately arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree child endangerment.

Laquey School District released a statement as the development gained traction. They told KMIZ:

"The employee has not been in the district since Dec. 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return."

The school district's superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh too confirmed that Hailey Clifton-Carmack has not been on the school grounds. He also explained that she had been working with the school for a year and a half and that it was her first teaching job.

According to court records, Hailey Clifton Carmack's bond is set at $250,000 and the teenager's father's bond is set at $50,000