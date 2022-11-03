What are the charges against Nikolas Cruz? Counts explored as Parkland School shooter is sentenced to life in prison

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison over the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

According to Fox, on February 14, 2018, former Stoneman Douglas High school student Nikolas Cruz entered the premises of the institution armed with a semi-automatic rifle, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

The Sun Sentinel reported that, on March 7, 2018, Nikolas Cruz was indicted on a total of 34 charges, 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of first-degree attempted murder. On October 20, 2021, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Nikolas Cruz avoids the death penalty because of his mental health and troubled home life

The Associated Press reported that on July 18, 2022, Cruz's death penalty trial began in a Florida court. By October 13, the jury initially agreed that Cruz would be executed. However, this was not imposed after the convicted killer's defense team presented evidence of his mental health issues and troubled home life.

The final decision not to execute Cruz provoked outrage among the family members of Parkland victims. Andrea Ghersi, the sister of deceased Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, condemned Cruz's defense attorneys for defending him. Ghersi said:

"No one in this courtroom has had to go through what we have had to go through. (I hope the defense team will) learn to live with the fact that you condone the slaughter of 17 innocents."

She continued:

"I promise you that one day, I don't know when, you will ask yourself, 'Did I make the right decision?'"

Jennifer Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the attack, also expressed her anger with Cruz's attorney Gordon Weekes, as well as the rest of the defense team. She said:

"And as a reminder, Mr. Weekes, and the rest of the defense attorneys, your client murdered our loved ones in cold blood. Hunted them down, shot them over and over until he knew he accomplished his goal."

The father of Scott Beigel, a 35-year-old teacher who died in the attack, also spoke out against Cruz. He said:

"I have to learn to live with the pain that you caused to my entire family. You are the lowest form of pond scum, and I apologize to pond scum for equating you with them."

According to CNN, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer acknowledged the victims' families in an official statement. Scherer said:

“I can tell you that they will not be forgotten and I feel that I know each and every one of them by the personal stories that you have given. You all have been so strong and patient and graceful throughout this process and I can’t help but think how I would behave or respond if I were in your shoes.”

The Associated Press reported that Nikolas Cruz would not receive any opportunities for parole.

