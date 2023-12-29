What charges is Pierce Brosnan facing? James Bond actor accused of trespassing in Yellowstone National Park's thermal area

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has found himself in deep waters after the US National Park Service rangers charged with trespassing in the Yellowstone National Park. All of the fiasco happened after Brosnan was found going off the trail near the Mammoth Hot Springs, which are a part of the thermal features inside the park.

As it consists of geysers, steam vents, and many more dangerous types of equipment, people are not allowed to go inside. The documents claimed that Pierce Brosnan entered the forbidden areas of the park on November 1, 2023, however, the documents were furnished in the court on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The charges placed on Pierce Brosnan, as stated in the court records, are “foot travel in all thermal areas” along with “violating closures and use limits.” The actor has now been ordered to appear before the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23, 2023

The hot springs in Yellowstone National Park have killed more than 20 people

Pierce Brosnan made his way into the spotlight after the 70-year-old actor was slammed with a lawsuit for entering the forbidden area inside Yellowstone National Park. Basically, the actor was found walking inside the park’s hydrothermal areas, which have been called “dangerous” by the park itself, and hence, the public is not allowed inside.

Basically, Yellowstone National Park has many hydrothermal features like geysers and hot springs which pose a lot of danger. As a result, the park also has a list of guidelines and warnings on its website stating how visitors can be safe and aware of these hot springs.

The guidelines issued on the Yellowstone National Park also state how it has killed more than 20 people as they entered the forbidden area, and fell into the hot springs. The park states that the deaths were because of the temperatures inside the hot springs being more than 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

A similar instance took place in August 2023, when a man from Michigan entered the thermal area, and an accident left him with burns. Furthermore, many such instances have taken place over the years, when accidents inside the thermal area has left people badly burned or even dead.

In fact, a 23-year-old was killed due to the same reason in 2016. Hence, when people enter the thermal area, they often face a week to 10-day jail time with hundreds of dollars in fines.

At the same time, Pierce Brosnan too can be sentenced to a short period in jail, along with a ban from Yellowstone.

This is also because the rules for Yellowstone National Park clearly state that people should not “travel through the thermal areas after dark.” At the same time, there are more rules about altering and putting objects inside the thermal feature, which is prohibited, along with swimming, soaking and bathing is completely prohibited.

The website of the park states:

"In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is. New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas. The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."

While it is not clear what penalties will Pierce Brosnan face, at the moment, neither the actor nor his team or representatives have addressed the matter.