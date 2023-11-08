What did Charlie Adelson do? Charges explored as Florida dentist found guilty in plot to murder brother-in-law

On November 6, 2023, 47-year-old Charlie Adelson, a dentist in Florida, was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that took place about 10 years ago in Tallahassee.

In 2014, Charlie hired hitmen and ordered the death of his former brother-in-law, Daniel Markel, a Florida State University law professor.

A Leon County jury found Charlie Adelson guilty on three counts, which include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder.

Charlie Adelson ordered the kill during a child custody battle between his sister and Daniel Markel

Tallahassee Democrat reported that on the morning of July 18, 2014, 41-year-old Daniel Markel was killed after dropping the two sons off at daycare, going to the gym, and pulling into the garage of his residence on Trescott Drive. Daniel was shot twice in the head at point-blank range and passed away 14 hours later.

WTXL reported that according to the police, Charlie Adelson hired hitmen to kill Daniel in 2014 in his Betton Hills residence during a child custody dispute between Daniel and his sister, Wendi Adelson.

Daniel Markel and Wendi Adelson were divorced and shared custody of their two sons, but she wanted to relocate from Tallahassee to South Florida to be nearer to her family. However, a judge declined Wendi the permission to move the children from Tallahassee, as per NBC News.

Charlie testified that prior to Daniel's death, his family proposed to pay Daniel $1 million to shift to South Florida so the children could be closer to their mother. Charlie also mentioned that he offered to bear one-third of the cost.

WPBF reported that during the trial that began in late October, Charlie Adelson denied having any part in Daniel's death and claimed to be the victim of extortion by those who murdered Daniel Markel.

Three others have already convicted of Daniel Markel's death

WTXL reported that three other people are presently serving time in Daniel Markel's death, namely Katherine Magbanua, Sigfredo Garcia, and Luis Rivera. Katherine Magbanua was Charlie Adelson's former girlfriend and the link between him and the killers.

According to the report by NBC News, Charlie testified that Katherine Magbanua, who visited Charlie's home briefly following the murder, confessed that her friends killed Daniel and informed him that he must pay over $300,000 in 48 hours or he would be killed, too.

WTXL reported that in May 2022, Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder. She is serving life imprisonment. Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera were the two hitmen who killed Daniel Markel.

In October 2019, Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty of the fatal shooting and is serving life in state prison, while Luis Rivera, who accepted a plea deal in 2016 in exchange for his testimony, is serving a 19-year sentence.

Tallahassee Democrat reported that following the first verdict of being guilty of first-degree murder being read, Charlie Adelson mouthed the word "no" and slowly put his head down on the defense table.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman stated that the murder of Daniel Markel is still under investigation and refused to disclose if anyone else will be prosecuted further, as reported by the media house.