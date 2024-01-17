What did Chuggaaconroy do? Lady Emily foot fetish allegations drama explained as concerning old tweet resurfaces 

YouTuber Chuggaaconroy is getting seemingly canceled on social media after facing s*xual assault allegations. Fellow content creator Lady Emily recently took to X to allege that the YouTuber has a foot fetish. At the time of writing this article, the social media personality in question had apologized for his actions. Nonetheless, netizens took to the internet to dig out his concerning online behavior.

Chuggaaconroy, whose real name is Emiliano Rodolfo Rosales-Birou is a YouTuber known for his gaming videos. He had amassed over 1.28 million subscribers at the time of writing this article. On the video sharing platform, he has uploaded multiple videos of himself playing games including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Paper Mario, Splatoon, and Pokémon Black 2 & White 2 Finale.

As Lady Emily accused Chuggaaconroy of sending her inappropriate requests, the latter’s internet activity has become a topic of discussion online. A tweet from April 1, 2012, has resurfaced following the accusations being made public. In the jarring tweet, Chuggaaconroy, or Chugga as he calls himself said- “Open mouth, insert foot.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, many continued to discuss the looming foot fetish allegations on social media.

What did Lady Emily say about Chuggaaconroy?

On January 16, Lady Emily took to X to reveal that Chugga allegedly tried to “initiate erotic foot fetish roleplay” with her while he had a girlfriend. She also shared that he once sent her shoes and subsequently troubled her by constantly asking her for “feet pics.”

Lady Emily exposes Chugga for asking her for “feet pics” (Image via X)

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly six million views.

Lady Emily, who also calls herself Great Cheshire online, shared numerous messages she exchanged with Chuggaaconroy in which he repeatedly spoke about his fetish. Some of his messages to Emily read:

“I am into that, but only with my significant other. I just also like talking about shoes with people cause it’s also an interest… I know that might be a lot to share, and I’m sorry if it is, but I feel it’s best to just be open with people and consider what I’d like to know if I was in their position.”

“walks up behind you and trips you with some fancy footwork, you thud to the ground, and I yank your sneakers off in an insant!! Haha! LOSERRRR! Chucks them at you”

Lady Emily also revealed in a lengthy X thread that Chugga had allegedly zoomed into a picture to question her about her shoes. In another tweet Emily alleged:

Expand Tweet

After being exposed for his text messages, Chuggaaconroy took to X to apologize for his actions. He said:

Expand Tweet

“Needs to own up and actually understand what he did was wrong”: Internet users put Chugga on blast

Netizens relentlessly trolled the YouTuber and also expressed disappointment in him on X. A few tweets read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the apology, he evidently continues to be a topic of discussion online. Many now hope that he addresses the matter extensively.