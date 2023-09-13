What did Clinton Ellis-Gilmore do? Charges explored as Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member arrested at beachside park

On Tuesday, September 12, local news sources announced that a 53-year-old Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member was arrested for allegedly m*sturbating publicly in California's beachside park. As per the Daily Caller, the incident occurred on August 12, when suspect Clinton Ellis-Gilmore was seen exposing himself in his car.

According to My Print Card News, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are an anti-Catholic drag queen group. They gained recognition in June 2023 when they received a Community Hero award from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Clinton Ellis-Gilmore was reportedly associated with a chapter of the organization in Eureka, California.

Expand Tweet

All there is to know about the allegations against the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member

On the evening of August 12, Clinton Ellis-Gilmore reportedly parked his vehicle at Beachside Park for approximately an hour. From 5.40 pm to 6.40 pm, he allegedly left the car door open and inappropriately touched himself as people passed by. Eventually, he was reported to the authorities, leading to his arrest by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department.

As per the Daily Wire, officials found Clinton Ellis-Gilmore Table Bluff County Park in Loleta, California. The location, which is popular among families, was reportedly crowded with children.

The Sheriff's report on the incident read:

"According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, m*sturbating. The conduct does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”

American commentator Matt Walsh shared details and images related to the case (Image via X)

Randy Fleek, a witness at the scene, told The Daily Wire about the brazen nature of the incident.

"It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy, he’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing. “here’s something wrong with that man. He’s got a weird (... desire to show off to the public to anybody that wants to look at him. He puts himself in a position and in a spot that you can’t help but look," he said.

Clinton Ellis-Gilmore was charged with indecent exposure. He could get up to six months of prison time and a $1,000 fine if convicted. He would also have to register as a predator.

What do the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do?

According to NBC Los Angeles, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are known for drag performances, charity, and activism. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, they were known for dressing like Catholic nuns while promoting various social issues.

Due to the organization's support of the LGBTQ+ movement and its use of religious imagery, it has often been attacked by Christian groups. Netizens opposed to the organization have highlighted the case against Clinton Ellis-Gilmore. However, the group itself has not formally responded to the allegations.