What did Colin Haynie do? Utah teen pleads guilty to 2020 murder of family members

On Tuesday, now 19-year-old Colin Haynie pleaded guilty to the 2020 murders of his mother and 3 siblings at their home in Grantsville, Utah.

According to reports, at age 16, Haynie fatally shot his mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; brother, Matthew Haynie, 15; sister, Alexis Haynie, 15, and younger sister, Milan Haynie, who was 12.

Ashley Kewish Sampson @ashleykewish “It’s become very clear to me this is not just a family matter, it’s a community matter,” - Colin Haynie “It’s become very clear to me this is not just a family matter, it’s a community matter,” - Colin Haynie

According to the Toole County Attorney's Office, since Colin was legally a minor when his family members were killed, he will not receive the death penalty.

In a statement, the Attorney's Office said:

"(Colin Haynie will serve) an indeterminate prison of not less than 25 years to life."

According to Law and Crime, Haynie has consistently refused to explain his motive for the murders.

The accusation against Colin Haynie

Skinny Bones Jones @TaraHerzig A 16-yr-old is being charged as an adult w/the murders of his mother & 3 siblings. Colin Haynie shot his mother & 12-yr-old sister as they returned home from school, then lay in wait for younger siblings Matthew and Alexis and killed them. #Utah A 16-yr-old is being charged as an adult w/the murders of his mother & 3 siblings. Colin Haynie shot his mother & 12-yr-old sister as they returned home from school, then lay in wait for younger siblings Matthew and Alexis and killed them. #Utah

According to prosecutors, on January 17, 2020, Colin Haynie did not go to school. Instead, he is accused of anticipating the return of his family while armed with a pistol.

Ashley Kewish Sampson @ashleykewish “I don’t have to allow for sad thoughts . I can choose to remember all the good things” - Colin Haynie “I don’t have to allow for sad thoughts . I can choose to remember all the good things” - Colin Haynie

At 1 pm, his mother Consuelo Haynie returned with Milan Haynie, who she had picked up from school. Prosecutors say this was when the shooting began, as Colin allegedly shot them multiple times, killing them.

Around 2 pm, Colin reportedly claimed his next victim, his sister Alexis, as she returned from school. She suffered several fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

The last victim was Matthew Haynie, who returned home at around 5:15 pm. He was found with one gunshot wound to the head.

The killing spree ended upon the arrival of the teenager's father, Colin Haynie I, who overpowered the teen despite being shot in the leg. He was the only survivor from the family besides the alleged perpetrator's older brother, Danny Haynie.

Jim Spiewak @JimSpiewak

Colin Haynie releases this statement through his attorney on the tragedy he and his family are facing.

.@KUTV2News NOW:Colin Haynie releases this statement through his attorney on the tragedy he and his family are facing. NOW:Colin Haynie releases this statement through his attorney on the tragedy he and his family are facing. .@KUTV2News https://t.co/WES8MKYHgV

According to court documents, during the course of the struggle, the teenager allegedly tried to dissuade his father from reacting violently.

The documents stated:

“[The father] said that he told the defendant that the defendant’s mother would be sad if the defendant killed him. He said the defendant told him that his mother and other siblings were already dead.”

In an official statement, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead outlined the crimes in a statement to the press.

As per KSL, a family friend of the Haynie family arrived at the house soon after, unaware of the carnage. The friend drove both the father and son to the hospital, where the teenager was arrested.

OJ @OJENKINS3

#BlackLivesMatter Dillan Roof, Colin Haynie, Patrick Crusius, Devon Michael Erickson, Alec McKinney, Trystan Andrew Terrell, Zephen Xaver lived to see a judge. Dillan Roof, Colin Haynie, Patrick Crusius, Devon Michael Erickson, Alec McKinney, Trystan Andrew Terrell, Zephen Xaver lived to see a judge. #BlackLivesMatter

Broadhead said:

“This young man killed his mother, his three siblings, he tried to kill his father. These were brutal crimes .... neighbours and friends were shocked. It’s just been tough emotionally for many people.”

Broadhead said that they are still perplexed as to why the teen complied with his father and agreed to go to the hospital.

As per Law and Crime, Haynie is being held in a juvenile detention center on a $4 million bond. He is currently scheduled to appear for his sentencing hearing on December 7, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far