What did Colleen Ballinger say about JoJo Siwa? 'Weird' friendship explored amidst former's looming grooming allegations 

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, popular for her character Miranda Sings, has been in the news lately. Old videos of Colleen Ballinger with Jojo Siwa, who was 13 then, are being recirculated on the internet. In the videos, Colleen is seen making inappropriate jokes, and that has left social media users irking over it. A social media user @baycedes wrote about the old videos of Collen Ballinger and said that the 36-year-old YouTuber had a weird relationship with Jojo Siwa.

maia @baycedes now that all this colleen ballinger stuff has surfaced i can't help but think about her weird relationship with jojo siwa when she was a minor

i never followed her or cared about her but it always weirded me out, she was a whole +30 adult hanging out with a 16 year old

In the video that has now recirculated on the internet, Colleen is seen making a comment on Jojo Siwa's outfit, who was a minor at that time. Colleen, who was playing her character Miranda Sings, says:

"You're not supposed to dress *rn when you are dancing, I can see her entire legs."

She further pointed out that Jojo Siwa's shirt had designs of milk cartons on it, and said:

"You drink milk? You know that comes from a private part?"

In the four-minute video, Siwa was showing her skills that she could easily do splits. As she does that, Miranda comments on it and says:

"Did you hurt your tookie? You need to protect your tookie."

Other than this, Colleen also asked the teenager if she has ever taken off her pants and observed what was down there.

Siwa replied to that and said:

"In public, no. On the toilet, yes. In my own privacy, yes."

What kind of relationship do Colleen Ballinger and Jojo Siwa share?

Former fans of Colleen Ballinger have accused her of grooming minors and trauma dumping on them numerous times. Now, as the old videos of Colleen with Jojo Siwa are doing rounds on the internet, people wonder what kind of relationship she shared with Jojo Siwa, who was a teenager at that time.

In one of the videos, Ballinger said that Jojo is like a little sister to her. She further said:

"If you've watched any of my videos, you would know this by now, and I thought it would be fun to torture her today because that is what big sisters are for."

Colleen also said that Siwa has no biological older sister but an older brother named Jayden Siwa. Thus Colleen said that she felt the need to step in and take on the role.

Jojo Siwa shot to fame when she was just 9 years old

For those unaware, Jojo Siwa, who is currently 20 years old, launched her career at the young age of 9. At that time, she participated in the television show 'Dance Moms' and gained massive recognition as a dancer.

Soon after this, Siwa ventured into social media and developed friendships with various YouTubers, including Colleen Ballinger. Their collaborations garnered attention, but recently, an old collaborative video resurfaced online, sparking criticism regarding the appropriateness of the friendship between adult Ballinger and underage Siwa.

