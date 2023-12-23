Jay-Z is considered to be one of the more prominent rappers, with sales of more than 140 million records and several major awards. However, in his early years, the singer faced the tribulations of being an up-and-coming rapper like everyone else.

In 2002, the singer collaborated with rapper Cam'Ron on the song Oh Boy, but due to his verse containing a diss against rapper Nas, his part was removed. Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-a-Fella Records, came forward to elaborate on the matter, stating in an exclusive interview with The Gauds Show, on Tuesday, December 19.

He said,

"He had been asking for a verse... No one gave Cam that beat, he took it. I was asking Kanye for beats for him, he wasn't giving them so he just took it and then put it out... Jay does that to people. ... What I'm going to do is stay out of that. It's not my business. He had already erased it, what I'm going to do? Get mad?"

This opinion was refuted by the singer's longtime engineer, Young Guru, who took to Twitter to counter the comments:

More on Jay-Z's work with Dame Dash and Cam'Ron

Dame has been talking a lot lately in interviews about his broken friendship with Jay-Z. In the aforementioned interview, Dame Dash further stated,

"Jay-Z had a pattern of doing that. Of just jacking n***a's records. So Cam protected himself. You're not taking credit for this record. ... Jay has a record of getting on a record after it gets hot, and now he can perform that record...But he tried it on Cam and Cam didn't actually go for it. ... He didn't get caught up in Jay's bull****."

Cam'Ron himself elaborated on its work with Jay-Z in an exclusive interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game in 2022, stating,

"Hov did a remix for ‘Oh Boy,’ and I erased it. We should have kept it, and whether we used it or not we should’ve had it"

Jay-Z himself has not commented recently on the matter, on his own or in response to the comments by Dime Dash and the response to it by his engineer, Young Guru.

More about Jay-Z's music career

Jay-Z had his breakthrough with his third studio album, Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, which was released on September 29, 1998. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The next major record success was with his eighth studio album, The Black Album, which was released on November 14, 2003. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The last major album success the rapper had was with his collaborative project with Kanye West, Watch the Throne, which was released on August 8, 2011. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts.