What did Damian Darias and Cornell Thomas do? Texas teens charged for plotting school shooting

On September 20, Texas teens Damian Darias and Cornell Thomas went on trial in Houston for allegedly planning an armed attack at Madison High school, where both the boys are students.

According to Khou, prosecutors charged Damian Darias and Cornell Thomas with making terroristic threats. As a result, they must both undergo a 24-hour house arrest with a GPS tracking device attached to their ankles.

Last Wednesday it was locally reported a gunman was at the school then came back and said false alarm about 2 hours later. Then Thursday they come back and say it was a terroristic threat. Their names are Damian Darias and Cornell Santell Thomas.

The teens must also avoid contact with Madison High school students, whether in person or on social media. The judge declared that both boys would be homeschooled for an undisclosed period. The teens will also be made to take mental health evaluations.

Damian Darias and Cornell Thomas supposedly had a detailed plan for the attack

ABC reported that Damian Darias, 17, and Cornell Thomas, 18, were first accused of plotting to attack their fellow high school students on September 16, 2022. Darias was allegedly overheard saying he would shoot several people and turn it into a YouTube video.

Ninth grader at 18. These men could have killed many kids in that high school.

As per KHOU, the teens reportedly had a detailed plan, saying they would lock the school door with chains before gunning down the confined students and staff.

In light of the accusations, prosecutor Nancy Ta of the Harris County District Attorney's Office commented on the incident, saying that such threats had to be investigated. Ta said:

“We take this seriously. This is not a joke. This is not what you play around with. So if anyone hears any threats, see’s anything suspicious to report it.”

Ta's statement makes sense in light of recent events, as many high-profile mass shootings have shocked the nation. Schools are frequently targeted, as seen in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 students and members of staff dead.

The Uvalde tragedy was not "caused" by guns or a lack of gun control laws.



It was caused by the FBI missing red flags, the community & family ignoring mental illness, the school’s poor security & police failing to intervene for over an hour to stop the shooter.



It was caused by the FBI missing red flags, the community & family ignoring mental illness, the school's poor security & police failing to intervene for over an hour to stop the shooter.

In the aftermath of those events, relatives and family members of the suspects were often criticized for ignoring red flags that may indicate impending violence from troubled young people. By investigating such threats, prosecutors and investigators indicate that more will be done to nip such issues in the bud.

Brennen Dunn, a defense attorney representing Cornell Thomas, provided a different perspective. He said that the authorities were overzealous in investigating an empty comment and that students may have very easily misheard what Damian Darias and Cornell Thomas were trying to say.

Tx has had more school shootings than any other state. What have they done? Gop and Abbott did away with permits-anyone can buy a gun,as many as they want,when ever. There were red flags in uvalde.Most school shootings the shooter was bullied.Mental help in Tx schools is minimal

Dunn said:

“I think it should be dismissed. I think at the end of the day we all start with an inlining of evidence and we try to form an opinion on what we don’t know.”

Court records stated that Darias' bond was set at $50000, while Thomas' was set at $70000.

