What is Damon Dash’s net worth in 2024? Rap mogul asks court for reducing child support to ex-wife Rachel Roy, claiming low income

On January 8, 2024, Damon Dash, the renowned rap mogul and entrepreneur, petitioned the court for a reduction in child support payments to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, citing a significant decline in income.

Dash stated in court that he had made less than $6000 in 2022, $5,140 to be precise. According to sources, his net worth has become a topic of scrutiny and discussion in legal proceedings.

Dash and Roy married in January 2005, and his ex-wife filed for divorce in 2009. They are the parents of two daughters, Ava Dash, 24, and Tallulah Dash, 15.

The famous music executive and co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records has a net worth of $100,000, unlike his one-time business partner Shawn Corey Carter, known as Jay Z, who is a billionaire now.

Damon Dash seeks child support adjustment amidst income challenges

Hip-hop entrepreneur Damon Dash married his long-term girlfriend Rachel Roy in 2005 at a Mexican beach ceremony. After four years, in 2009, his ex-wife Rachel filed for divorce and demanded the custody of her two daughters.

In April 2015, Rachel was awarded sole custody of Ava and Tallulah. However, she also filed for an order of protection against Dash. The same year, the court granted Rachel and both daughters a three-year restraining order from the father, Damon Dash.

In addition, the court ordered Dash to provide substantial financial support to his children. According to court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, he is currently paying $3000m every month.

Moreover, in the court outlet, Dash claimed he could afford to pay $428 monthly for his children's support.

The entrepreneur, who once enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and prominent success in the entertainment and music industry, reportedly claims a significant decrease in earnings after the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, he is requesting modifications in child support payments.

In response to Dash's petition, Roy has reportedly claimed that Dash is not "fully forthcoming" about his income in his statements.

In 1997, Roc-A-Fella, Dash, JAY-Z, and Burke allegedly sold 50% of the stake in the label to Def Jam Recordings for a reported $1.5 million. The remaining 50% was sold under the same label in 2004. Reportedly, it was the year when Jay Z and Dash split.

However, in 2023, Damon Dash reportedly claimed that he was the CEO of Roc-A-Fella and said:

"I'm taking back Roc-A-Fella; I don't need no paperwork. Roc-A-Fella never dies. It's not dead. I just f**kin' took a vacation. I'm the CEO of Roc-A-Fella Inc. and JAY-Z knows it, and so does Biggs. Not Roc-A-Fella LLC — we sold that; Roc-A-Fella Inc. — I'm still the CEO."

Stemming about the child support, Dash has a history of legal issues and was arrested in New York City in November 2019, as he left behind $404,000 in unpaid child support to Roy.

Soon after his release, Dash appeared on Good Day New York and said it was "set up." He added:

"It's all about business. It's about these lawyers, they try to manipulate things, and they don't care if they ruin your life. The way I had the child support situated, it would go into the company — Rachel Roy — she was the manager of the company, and she would pay the child support."

In addition, regarding the current financial and account fluctuations of Damon Dash and the responses provided by Roy — the court is expected to review the evidence presented by both parties before deciding.