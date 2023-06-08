What did Daniel Kellan Mayfield do? Charges explored as youth pastor arrested after filming girls in shower

A 35-year-old youth pastor named Daniel Kellan Mayfield has been arrested and charged after being accused of videotaping at least six females while they showered. The females included girls as young as 14 years old. Some of the allegedly videotaped instances reportedly occurred in the bathroom of Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield has been charged with five counts of first-degree s*xual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism. According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield admitted to recording a woman on May 27, 2023, while she was in the bathroom.

Although the incidents reportedly date back to July 2022, Mayfield faced charges just last week. Authorities further believed that Daniel Kellan Mayfield acted alone and did not have additional assistance from any other church member.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield allegedly admitted to videotaping a woman in the bathroom and has further been arrested for doing it to at least six women

The charges came after authorities from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation after receiving some concerning information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation started on May 30, after the latter claimed that Daniel Kellan Mayfield, the youth pastor at Gowensville Baptist Church, admitted to videotaping a woman in the restroom.

The investigation revealed that Mayfield allegedly filmed several women, including underage girls, while they were using the church restroom in Landrum. Mayfield was working at the church as the youth pastor; however, after being arrested, he was fired. On June 1, 2023, the Gowensville Baptist Church issued a statement saying:

“On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role.”

🥀 Imposter 🥀 @Imposter_Edits Daniel Kellan Mayfield a Greenville youth pastor has been charged with videotaping girls without their consent while they shower.

At least 6 victims have been found as young as 14 Daniel Kellan Mayfield a Greenville youth pastor has been charged with videotaping girls without their consent while they shower. At least 6 victims have been found as young as 14 https://t.co/Oy9St1ASto

It continued by stating:

“Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”

Church members are worried about being on camera after the alleged incident became known to all

After the investigation revealed such gruesome allegations, authorities immediately arrested Daniel Kellan Mayfield and charged him. A court hearing on Thursday, June 1, also denied a bond in his case. Church members have been horrified and shocked since the incident caught the limelight. They showed concern for their female family members who were part of the church. Isabella Godfry, a member of the church, said:

“You would never think someone you know- that’s like a family, because that’s what our church is, it’s like a family- you would never think something so devasting would happen in that little circle of people.”

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative South Carolina baptist youth pastor, Daniel Mayfield, has been arrested for hiding outside of a woman’s bathroom window & recording her while she showered. South Carolina baptist youth pastor, Daniel Mayfield, has been arrested for hiding outside of a woman’s bathroom window & recording her while she showered. https://t.co/U4NmvssNEp

Benjamin Green, another member, stated concern about his wife and daughters "being on that camera." After getting his bond rejected, Mayfield has been ordered to make his next court appearance within 30 days. The church authorities also revealed that they "cut all ties" the day they became aware of the allegations against Mayfield.

Poll : 0 votes