What did Sasha Raught do? Charges against New Jersey youth gym coach explored

A New Jersey gymnastics coach, identified as Sasha C. Raught, has been accused of s*xually abusing several teenage athletes during the 1990s and 2000s. The Office of Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has also charged the New Jersey coach with first-degree aggravated s*xual assault and three counts of second-degree s*xual assault.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault of teenagers. Discretion is advised.

Police have identified three victims. The first two incidents happened in the 1990s, and the third case happened in 2008. During the first two incidents, the New Jersey coach was working at Shrewsbury Gymnastics, and in 2008, he was employed at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro.

Law enforcement officials from the Shrewsbury Police Department, arrested Sasha C. Raught last month from his residence at Ocean County. He is currently in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, and his detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at the Monmouth County Superior Court.

Raught allegedly assaulted three teenagers while training them, (Image via NiQole/Twitter)

A coach from New Jersey was temporarily suspended by USA Gymnastics

Sasha C. Raught first made the headlights after he was suspended in 2020 for alleged misconduct. Raught has further been charged with s*xually abusing and assaulting three athletes under his training. His charges have been further confirmed by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

According to authorities:

“An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau revealed that Raught entered into s*xual relationships with three of his former athletes when they were each teenager.”

They further stated:

“The first two alleged instances took place when he was employed at Shrewsbury Gymnastics during the early to mid-1990s, while the third instance took place in 2008, while he was employed at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro.”

On September 16, 2020, US Center for SafeSport revealed that the coach was suspended temporarily by USA Gymnastics and was also given a no-contact directive.

Authorities have urged the public to contact them if they have additional information

A woman who identified herself as the owner of Shrewsbury Gymnastics said,

“I’m glad that he can’t prey on anybody.”

Raught has been suspended in 2020 for misconduct allegations, (Image via Bug,Stev/Twitter)

The woman also claimed that she had no idea of the incidents that took place in the 1990s, as she was as young as 10 years old then. Authorities have further urged the public to contact them if they have more information regarding the existing victims or know anything else about the entire matter.

They have also mentioned that the case is currently under investigation and has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer.

This case from New Jersey gained attention just sometime after a Florida gym teacher, identified as 43-year-old Arin Hankerd, was accused of inappropriately touching a minor back in February.

