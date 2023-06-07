What did Ira Bernstein do? Former NYC podiatrist charged again over murder-for-hire plot against estranged wife

Ira Bernstein has been charged with a second attempt to hatch a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife Susan Bernstein. The 49-year-old has already served four years behind bars for trying to get his wife killed in 2015. Apart from Ira Bernstein, his sister Jaclyn Goldberg was also accused of helping to cover up the disturbing conspiracy. However, both of them have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last Friday, Ira was indicted on multiple felony charges for the murder-for-hire plot against his wife Susan Bernstein. The charges also included counts of conspiracy to destroy evidence of the solicitation of murder with his sister. The Rockland District Attorney's Office has confirmed the same in a statement.

Additional details about the second conspiracy that took place in 2022, are yet to be released by the Ramapo Police Department. Reportedly, Ira planned to kill his wife once again after he was released from prison.

Ira Bernstein attempted to hatch a murder-for-hire plot against his wife Susan for the second time in 2022

Ira Bernstein and his sister Jaclyn Goldberg have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to attempting to hatch a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife Susan Bernstein. This is the second time Ira Bernstein made such a plan and currently faces several charges including one count each of second-degree criminal solicitation, fourth-degree criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

As per the New York Post, Ira's sister Goldberg faces one count each of tampering with physical evidence, fifth-degree conspiracy, and third-degree hindering the prosecution.

According to prosecutors, Ira planned this murder against his wife from July 29, 2022, through September 21, 2022. If convicted, Ira will have to spend 3.5 years in jail.

According to Ramapo Police Chief Martin Reilly:

“The department is proud of the extensive efforts put forth by our Investigations Division and its detectives in securing an indictment against both defendants. We are appreciative of the valuable assistance provided by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and their personnel.”

Ira Bernstein first plotted to hire a hitman to kill Susan Bernstein with his then-girlfriend in 2017

Back in 2017, Ira Bernstein and his then-girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk were found guilty of plotting to hire a hitman for $100,000 to kill Susan Bernstein. Both Ira and Gribeluk had to serve four years in jail and were released in 2021.

As per AOL, Rockland County DA Thomas E. Walsh II said:

“As alleged, the defendant solicited to have his wife killed. I commend the Ramapo Police Department for their investigative work and the detectives from Rockland County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the case. We will now move forward with the prosecution phase of the case.”

It has further been confirmed by Walsh's spokesperson, Peter Walker, that the recent indictment has got nothing to do with the previous case when Ira got convicted and had to serve jail time.

Bernstein was described as being "evil" by his wife, Susan in 2017, when he was first convicted.

His wife said:

“This is beyond sickening. My children knew their father was evil. Ira is evil.”

At his sentencing in 2017, Ira showed remorse and apologized for his actions. He claimed he "lost his way" when he committed the crime.

