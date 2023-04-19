What did Everett Simpson do? Vermont jury convicts 45-year-old in abduction incident

45-year-old Everett Simpson was convicted of abducting a woman and her child in New Hampshire four years ago. He was found guilty of two counts of federal kidnapping and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles. According to investigating officers, Simpson was holding the woman and her child against their will.

Investigators stated that the woman was assaulted by Everett Simpson at a hotel in Vermont before he freed her and her kid. It was also reported that the 45-year-old man left a drug abuse treatment center in Bradford a day before he kidnapped the woman and her child.

Simpson also represented himself at the trial, however, he had a public defender with him as a stand-by-counsel. The judge is yet to decide on a sentence after convicting Simpson of his crimes, as per AP News.

Everett Simpson was convicted of abducting a woman and her child from a shopping mall in 2019

In January 2019, Simpson executed an abduction at a shopping mall in New Hampshire. He allegedly forced a woman and her child to get into their vehicle. Simpson then drove to Vermont along with the duo.

After traveling back to Vermont with the woman and the child, he went along the Connecticut River, which is around 30 miles from Montpelier. Everett Simpson was supposedly looking for his estranged partner. The same has been mentioned by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Lasher in his opening statements.

Prosecutors further added that Simpson then gave up the search for his wife, however, he held the woman and her child against their will and also assaulted the former. Simpson later freed the duo and fled the area in the woman’s car to Pennsylvania, where police took him into custody.

Simpson claimed that he did not abduct the woman and her child

US Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest stated:

“The crimes committed by Everett Simpson are of the worst variety; Simpson preyed on random victims, including a child.”

Despite the charges, Simpson confessed that he left the drug treatment center but claimed that he did not abduct the woman and her child from the mall in 2019. It was also revealed that in 2019, the 45-year-old faced criminal charges related to a car chase.

However, as per Law & Crime, Everett was released from prison on a bail amount of $3,000, so that he could make his way to the Valley Vista treatment facility. On January 4, as mentioned earlier, he fled the facility and arrived at the mall in New Hampshire.

The 45-year-old man was found guilty of two counts of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles and two counts of federal kidnapping. After being convicted, Everett Simpson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in jail and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Poll : 0 votes