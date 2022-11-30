What happened to Stewart Rhodes’ eye? Injury explored as Oath Keepers founder is convicted over seditious conspiracy

On Tuesday, November 29, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in allegedly helping organize the January 6, 2020 attacks on the United States Capitol.

A former US army trooper and lawyer, Stewart Rhodes has been identified as a prominent figure in the world of American far-right militias. His group, the Oath Keepers, is known to hold strong affiliations with other radical organizations such as the Proud Boys and the Three-Percenters.

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Stewart Rhodes being convicted for seditious conspiracy will be a wake-up call for a LOT of other January 6 defendants.



If the PLANNERS of January 6 can be convicted -- and not just the foot soldiers -- then EVERYONE involved is now at risk of serious felony convictions.

Rhodes' is also known for his checkered past and colorful public image, with many netizens commenting on his tendency to sport an eye patch.

According to Sky News, in 1993, Rhodes accidentally dropped his .22 caliber pistol and shot himself in the eye. While this led to him using a prosthetic eyeball, he sometimes also chose to wear an eye patch, something which distinguished him among the crowds at various political rallies.

All there is to know about Stewart Rhodes

Born and raised in 1966 in Fresno, California, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III was the son of a US Marine, something which influenced his decision to join the military after completing high school in Las Vegas.

[email protected] 🐀 (NEO: TWEWY OUT NOW!) @dogemperor



@TristanSnell Not just that...but doesn't this pretty much *officially* put the 14th Amendment, Section 3 into play? (The part of the 14th Amendment that ORDERS persons who so much as aided and abbetted a seditious conspiracy to be booted and banned from office, to whit.)

According to the New York Times, after sustaining a spinal injury during his US Army paratrooper training, Stewart Rhodes studied political science at the University of Nevada.

It was around this time that he began his troubled relationship with Tasha Adams, and supposedly lost his eye in the 1993 shooting accident.

In 1998, after his graduation, Stewart Rhodes was hired as a staffer for Republican Congressman Ron Paul. In 2001, he was accepted into Yale Law school, graduating in 2004 before embarking on a career as a lawyer in multiple states, including Arizona and Montana.

CNN reported that Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers in March 2009 in Lexington, Massachusetts, allegedly as a reaction to the election of Barack Obama, whose views the former Army Personnel deemed unconstitutional.

On December 8, 2015, Rhodes' primary focus shifted towards the Oath Keepers after he was disbarred from the Montana Supreme Court for violating the Montana rules of Professional Conduct.

Stewart Rhodes began garnering notoriety in 2020, after he stated that his supporters needed to arm themselves in order to prevent the inauguration of Joe Biden.

This was descibed by outlets such as Politico as one of the catalysts of the January 6, 2020, Capitol Hill riots. Prosecutors accused Rhodes of being one of the primary leaders of what was described as a political insurrection.

Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko I think that means Stewart Rhodes is officially a traitor to his country. I think that means Stewart Rhodes is officially a traitor to his country.

On November 29, after Rhodes was convicted for his alleged role in the 2020 attacks, Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation expressed his support for the decision.

Greenblatt said:

"(This is) an indisputable message that extremism does not pay and that you cannot undermine American democracy."

PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 @PoliticsVerse This Stewart Rhodes verdict is monumental, it solidifies the fact that SEDITION was committed on January 6th while trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, and it solidifies a road map for the DOJ to go after Trump & his allies. This Stewart Rhodes verdict is monumental, it solidifies the fact that SEDITION was committed on January 6th while trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, and it solidifies a road map for the DOJ to go after Trump & his allies.

Rhodes is currently being detained as he awaits his sentencing hearing.

