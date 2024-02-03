What did Dawn Queva do? Senior BBC staff member brands Jews "Nazi parasites" who funded "holohaux" sparking outrage

Disclaimer: This post mentions antisemitic and racist comments. Reader's discretion is advised.

BBC Three star Dawn Queva has been in the headlines after she shared a few statements on Facebook and allegedly made controversial remarks about Jews and White people. Queva currently serves as a schedule co-ordinator at BBC Three, as per The Sun.

The posts were shared from a Facebook account under the username Dawn Las Quevas-Allen. The account no longer exists, but the posts have attracted heavy criticism towards Queva on all the platforms.

She reportedly referred to the white Europeans as "melanin-recessive parasites" in one of her posts. She wrote in another post that the Rothschild family was responsible for "holohoax", a word used by those who disagree with the claims of Nazi holocaust.

Netizens took to X to express their frustration towards the posts, with one of them sharing a picture of Queva and writing,

Expand Tweet

According to Deadline, a BBC spokeswoman said,

“We don’t comment on individual members of staff and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues, we do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary.”

Dawn Queva targeted two communities on her Facebook posts: Controversy explained

Dawn Queva has been sharing a few Facebook posts where she used inappropriate words against two communities since last month—the Times of Israel reported that Dawn Queva's posts were linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Expand Tweet

The antisemitic posts were not deleted until BBC discovered them, and she described the Jews as "antisemitic subcontinental European melanin recessive Caucasians of the synagogue of Satan" in one of her posts.

She wrote in another post,

"Jewish were the ones buying and selling those who's kidnap from Africa people trafficking rape and enslavement they funded and made money off their free labour on their plantations for 30 generations deep and are the same people committing genocide in Israel today against the Palestinians."

Dawn Queva wrote in a different post on the following day that being Jewish means to "practice a religion loosely based on the Hebraic faith."

She allegedly posted a video on January 26 where she accused Israel of being responsible for the ongoing war. She also called the white people a "barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed."

BBC Three has not shared any official statement about the criticism that has emerged due to the Facebook posts.

Dawn Queva was criticized by netizens on X (Twitter) for her controversial remarks

While Dawn Queva's Facebook posts have led to much controversy, her entire Facebook page is flooded with similar posts, as per Daily Mail. Queva's Facebook posts have been previously deleted by the platform multiple times, per The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, social media platform X (Twitter) has been flooded with reactions from netizens after her latest posts went viral everywhere:

Netizens share their reactions (Image via Celinetruths01/X)

Netizens share their reactions (Image via Celnetruths01/X)

Netizens share their reactions (Image via Celinetruths01/X)

Queva's LinkedIn profile is currently disabled, but a screenshot of the same was posted by writer Geoff Quartermaine Bastin, where Queva wrote in her bio,

"An experienced multi-channel network programming executive, planner and senior presentation & media scheduler; working to prepare and present fully loaded multi-channel, program plans and on-air presentation schedules and media plans across a national and international spectrum."

The bio also states that Queva is an expert in scheduling systems such as WON, CSD, Vision, and others. The profile also revealed that she is currently residing in London.

A glimpse of Queva's LinkedIn page (Image via Geoff Quartermaine Bastin/LinkedIn)

While her career history could not be found in the screenshot, she has previously served at companies like Disney, A+E Networks, and NBC, per Jewish News. As of this writing, detailed information about Queva's early life and personal life are not publicly available.