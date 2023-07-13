What did Eessa Abdallah do? 22-year-old TikTok influencer appears in court after facing drug charges

A 22-year-old TikToker, Eessa Abdallah, made his appearance in the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, July 11, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to charges of supplying drugs. As per News.com.au, Eessa Abdallah has been accused of supplying a gram of cocaine to an Australian citizen in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

As per the media house, the incident took place more than a year ago, on March 25, 2022. A month after this incident, Eessa Abdallah was again found with a gram of cocaine at Woolhara. Police claimed that the TikToker intended to sell the drug to someone else. Due to these instances, Eessa was subject to a conditional release order.

The bond was related to three instances, two of being found with cocaine, an illegal drug. And the third one was driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license. While the TikToker pleaded guilty, his lawyer, Mohammed Shukur, claimed in the court that Eessa underwent mental health treatment. The attorney said:

“It’s clear he perhaps requires some psychological assistance.”

Abdallah will once again appear in court in early August for the same case. The TikToker is popular for his comedy sketches and TikTok videos and has more than 590,000 people following him on the platform. Furthermore, he also has a following of 13,800 on Instagram.

Eessa Abdallah uploaded a video just before he was found with cocaine for the second time

Eessa Abdallah was found with a gram of cocaine two times. However, just before his second instance with cocaine in April 2022, he uploaded a video on his social media telling his followers that he was heading to Illawong to look for “sugar daddies.” In the video, he said:

“If you want to know where the money’s at, it’s at Illawong. The Sugar Daddies are here. I can smell it.”

Despite being charged on two counts of supplying illegal drugs, the TikToker continues to reside at his home in Sydney, as the court said that Eessa Abdallah is not restricted to any bail conditions.

However, Eessa seems to be quite impacted by the charges and the mess that he is in, as during a recent encounter with a journalist, he seemed upset when he was asked about the charges.

Snapping at the journalist, Abdallah yelled:

“You’re ruining my life.”

The TikToker appeared in court after he was accused of selling Cocaine in March 2022. (Image via NCA NewsWire)

At the moment, he has not addressed the issue and has not spoken up about the charges and the accusations. However, he will now be seen back in court in August, where he will once again face the judge for his drug and motor-related offenses.

The incident has also impacted his followers as it has sparked a heated debate on social media, where several fans are supporting the TikToker during tough times, while others are slamming him for illegal activity.

Poll : 0 votes