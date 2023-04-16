What did Emma Hancock do? Charges explored as 26-year-old Wellston public school teacher is arrested

Emma Hancock, a 26-year-old substitute teacher from Oklahoma, was reportedly arrested for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately. On April 13, 2023, Hancock was held in custody for allegedly kickstarting a physical relationship with a 15-year-old boy whom she met while substitute teaching.

She is currently facing charges of indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, soliciting s*xual activity or communication with a kid via the use of technology, and making obscene or filthy words or photos.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 9, Emma Hancock began talking to the minor boy from Wellston Public Schools in October 2022 when she messaged him asking for a school assignment.

NEWS: Emma Delaney Hancock, 26, faces charges related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student at Wellston High School starting in Oct. 2022. Records say the two exchanged nude and sexual photos and videos using Snapchat.

Later that day, she sent a friend request to the boy on Snapchat. As per the New York Post, the boy allegedly sent a shirtless picture of himself to the teacher, to which she said:

“Are we sending half naked pictures now?”

The teen responded:

“I don’t know, are we?”

To this, Emma Hancock said:

“Are you trying to get me to lose my job?”

Emma Hancock was banned from school premises after her incidents with the minor came into the limelight

As per The New York Post, Gerald Davidson, interim Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Board of Investigations, said of Emma Hancock and the minor boy's encounter:

“It started evolving into a more personal type of text message and they became sexual in nature.”

As per the documents, the two began exchanging naked pictures and videos a few weeks later.

The 15-year-old boy paid a visit to Hancock's classroom while she was teaching during her recess. They kissed in the classroom, and she also allegedly groped the boy during one of their rendezvous. Hancock also allegedly allowed the 15-year-old boy to use her vape pen.

Superintendent Mike Franz told News 9 that the school district learned about the abuse in November 2022, and Hancock was soon banned from the campus. While investigating the case, the boy admitted to their private meetings.

According to reports, Emma is the wife of the town's police head Alfred Hancock and the daughter of Wellston Mayor Paul Whitnah.

As per an unidentified student who spoke with detectives, Hancock admitted to the affair but stated that it wouldn't amount to anything because they wouldn't get caught. The student also noted additional objectionable videos that Hancock had shown or shared with them. Investigators discovered such recordings on Hancock's Snapchat and authenticated them.

Hancock has not been arrested. According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spokesman Charlie Dougherty, the 26-year-old appeared in court on Thursday before posting a $50,000 surety bond and being released.

As of this writing, the identity of the 15-year-old boy has not been revealed.

