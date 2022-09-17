What did Erric Desean Morton do? Ann Arbor man back in prison after placing cameras in more public washrooms

Erric Desean Morton, a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man previously arrested for placing cameras in Ann Arbor Public bathrooms, was arrested again on Thursday, September 15. Authorities discovered secret-camera recordings in more public bathrooms around the area, The Detroit News reported.

Erric Desean Morton was previously arrested on September 6, after an investigation revealed he had hidden cameras in the Washtenaw County public restrooms in Ann Arbor. Morton was released three days after posting a $100000 bond on September 9.

Erric Morton (Image via Twitter)

According to multiple reports, Morton's initial arrest came after police received an anonymous tip from a business in Briarwood mall. Following the tip, the police soon started their investigation on July 19 and issued a search warrant for his home on July 22.

During the search, the police found over 200 secret bathroom recordings in his possession, recorded between January and July this year,

Police said a recent arrest was made when an investigation revealed that Morton had placed additional hidden cameras after the search warrant was issued on July 22.

“Between July 22 and Sept. 6, he had clearly gone out and placed cameras, even when he knew what charges we were investigating him for,” Ann Arbor Police Lt. Bonnie Theil said in a statement.

Erric Desean Morton was reportedly arrested on similar charges in 2015

According to officials, Erric Desean Morton was previously arrested in 2015 for placing hidden cameras in the community. They added that shortly after he was released on parole on January 2022, Morton began recording unsuspecting victims in public bathrooms, Mlive reported.

Forensic analysis of the devices retrieved from Erric Desean Morton’s possession during a police search on July 22 revealed that days after his prison release in early January this year, he began recording people around the Ann Arbor area. Morton reportedly placed the cameras in stores, hotels, cafes, and a public park.

Erric Morton (Image via Twitter)

According to court records, Morton was charged with 12 felony counts during his initial arrest on September 6, 2022. Charges included one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, nine counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, Mlive reported.

Lt. Bonnie Theil said that Morton will be charged with a new 13 felony count following the new developments in the case.. As of yet, the new charges are reportedly unknown.

The people recorded by Erric Desean Morton remain unidentified

According to multiple reports, police have yet to identify all the victims in the camera recordings filmed by Erric Desean Morton. Police estimate there are 150 to 200 videos of unidentified victims.

Erric Morton (Image via Twitter)

In footage filmed between January and July, police identified nine victims, reportedly all adults. To help identify the victims, the Arbor Police Department created an online tip submission form.

“Detectives are working diligently to identify and contact victims; due to the number of responses and images we cannot notify each person if we do not locate you in the images that have been collected as evidence. If you are identified as a victim, a detective will reach out to you and explain the next steps,” the tip submission stated.

Following his latest arrest on Thursday, six additional victims were identified in footage filmed between July 22 and Sept. 6 at a Starbucks unisex restroom, The Detroit News reported.

