Watch: Camera catches stranger secretly photographing Twitch streamer

On her stream, IRL streamer iBabyRainbow set her camera down inside a shopping center while she bought a few items. While in the self-checkout aisle, a man can be seen walking by in the background before turning to glance at her again.

The man backs up, seemingly hiding behind some shelves before pulling his phone out and taking a photo. The streamer was completely unaware of the man taking photos of her at the time, but the camera she was streaming from caught everything.

Stranger caught on livestream while covertly photographing streamer

Partnered Twitch streamer and Onlyfans model iBabyRainbow is an IRL streamer, although she does occasionally play games like Fortnite on her channel. During her most recent broadcast, the streamer wore a heart-rate monitor as she went out to do her daily routine.

This routine included a trip to a local shopping center, where she went to pick up a few items. While in the store's self-checkout aisle, she put her camera down as she paid for her groceries.

Still streaming, she paid for her items while a man passed by her in the background. The man is seen turning to look at her, before backing up and hiding behind a shelf for a brief moment. Afterwards, the stranger pulled out his smartphone and quickly tried to take a picture in secret.

Although he thought he was secretly photographing iBabyRainbow during her shopping trip, the stream caught him live and so did her entire chat.

Fans react to streamer being secretly photographed at the store

Viewers on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit mostly agreed that the man was being reprehensible, with many making jokes about the situation. One user likened the action to creating a clip from a Twitch stream.

Another said that someone should direct the man to iBabyRainbow's Twitch channel or her website and social media accounts instead of covertly photographing her.

Many other comments stated that the man would fit right in with the rest of the streamer's fans.

While plenty of comments condemned the man for his creepy antics, some opined that viewers on Twitch were cut from the same cloth. Despite making light of the situation, the overall consensus berated the stranger for his deplorable conduct.

