What did Fox News host accuse Majed Khalil of? Venezuela businessman settles defamation lawsuit against Dobbs

Fox News stated on Sunday, April 9, 2023, that it had settled with Majed Khalil, a Venezuelan businessman, after the latter had filed a defamation case. Majed Khalil said that he was falsely accused on air of helping to rig the US presidential election back in 2020, against Donald Trump.

The defamation suit was filed against Fox News outlet and former host Lou Dobbs. Dobbs also took to Twitter and described the 2020 presidential election as a “cyber–Pearl Harbor.” He also accused Majed Khalil of committing election fraud in 2020. The news outlet was thus facing a defamation lawsuit of $1.6 billion.

Apart from this settled lawsuit, Fox News also faces a separate $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the company by Dominion Voting Systems Corp. The trials of the lawsuit are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil has filed a defamation suit against Fox News

As Fox Corp. gears up to fight a high-profile defamation case against the media outlet filed by Dominion Voting Systems Corp., it has settled another high-profile lawsuit. The suit was filed by a Venezuelan businessman, Majed Khalil, who accused it of tarnishing his reputation.

Fox News former host Lou Dobbs stated on air that Majed Khalil was involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election against Trump.

Fox News released a statement after the settlement and said that the matter was resolved "amicably" by the two parties.

In a letter sent to the US District Court for the Southern District, Judge Louis L. Stanton addressed the settlement and said:

“[The parties in the case] have reached a confidential agreement to resolve this matter. The parties anticipate filing a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice early next week.”

The contents of the settlement haven’t been disclosed as of writing this article. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 over Dobbs’ comments made in 2020 on air and then on social media.

Majed Khalil stated that Dobbs had addressed him as “COO of the election project.” Khalil also mentioned that Dobbs allegedly said that Venezuelan officials, along with Dominion Voting Systems Corp., conspired to make sure that Donald Trump lost the election.

Lou Dobbs further addressed Khalil as a “liaison with Hezbollah” who “executed an electoral 9-11.” According to several officials, the 2020 election was not rigged at all.

Fox News tried hard to get the lawsuit dismissed, however, in February 2022, a judge ruled the case had standing. As a result of the lawsuit, Dobbs’ program which used to run on Fox Business, was canceled in 2021.

The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox is scheduled to begin next week

Another defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems Corp. against Fox Corp. and Fox News is scheduled to face a jury next week in Wilmington, Delaware. The lawsuit had the same base as the one filed by Majed Khalil.

Dominion intended to present media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch as witnesses in the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis stated that if Dominion wanted to "bring them live," they would have to do a trial subpoena. He added that he wouldn't quash it but compel them to go.

A spokesperson for Fox named Brian Nick stated:

“Demanding witnesses who had nothing to do with the challenged broadcasts is just the latest example of their political crusade in search of a financial windfall.”

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023, and will possibly last about four weeks.

