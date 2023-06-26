What did Gabriel Girner do? Mississippi dad charged with capital murder over infant's death

Gabriel Girner, a 21-year-old man hailing from Mississippi, has been arrested for the murder of his three-month-old baby daughter. The child's mother, a 16-year-old unidentified minor, has also been arrested on grounds of condoning child abuse, as per a report by WTVA-TV.

Police found the body on June 14, 2023, at a home on 937 Douglas Street, Corinth, Mississippi, after a call was made regarding the unresponsive baby. The child was rushed to Magnolia Regional Health Center, a local hospital, and was soon transferred to LeBounhuer Children's Hospital, located in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Gabriel Girner was arrested on June 18, 2023, and is currently being detained as he awaits trial. The motive behind the crime has not been revealed as of this article's writing.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Gabriel Girner has been charged with capital murder

Gabriel Girner (Image via Corinth Police Department)

Gabriel Girner’s baby allegedly died due to blunt force trauma. It has been revealed that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to her neck, buttocks, and chest and was pronounced dead within a few hours of being hospitalized in Memphis.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for further examination regarding the circumstances of the death of the child.

Authorities have charged Gabriel Girner with capital murder for the death of his three-month-old baby. Girner was arrested at 821 J.R. Johnson Rd., Sardis on June 18, 2023. The arrest was made by the Panola County Sherriff’s office. It had been requested to make the arrest at the behest of the Corinth Police Department.

After being arrested, Girner was transferred to Corinth and charged with the death of his child. The accused is currently being detained at the Alcorn County Correctional Facility. Girner’s co-parent and the mother of the deceased child has also been identified and detained by the police. She has been charged with condoning the abuse of her baby.

As she is a minor, her identity cannot be revealed as per state laws. Her involvement in the death of the baby remains unknown as of now. Corinth Police Detective Heather Russell has said that since the mother is a minor, the case against her will be pleaded before a youth court. However, depending on the findings, the charges against her could be upgraded.

Girner’s first court appearance regarding the incident was supposed to take place this week. It is unclear what the timeline of the proceedings and sentencing against him will be as of now.

