What did Genevieve Springer do? North Carolina mom charged after two 4-year-old twins found dead in Murphy home

North Carolina mother Genevieve Springer has been arrested in connection to the suspicious deaths of her 4-year-old twin sons. It was the twins' father, Springer's ex-husband, who first discovered the bodies of the babies and called the cops. NBC Montana has reported an unsettling 911 call record.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child murder. Readers' discretion is advised.

The distraught father was heard telling the dispatcher that his former wife had allegedly drowned their children. It has been revealed that the court was recently trying to sort child support and alimony issued for Springer and her ex-husband.

44-year-old Genevieve Springer is accused of drowning her toddlers to death and has been charged with murder

A horrific incident took place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, when a father went to his ex-wife's house to pick up his twin sons. He claimed that his ex-wife, later identified as Genevieve Springer, had killed his two 4-year-old sons. The very next day, on March 3, at about 3.46 pm, authorities arrested Springer.

USA Today reported that authorities have filed two counts of first-degree murder against 44-year-old Springer. According to the sheriff's office, the father went to Genevieve Springer's house at about 10 am to exercise custody over the twins. That is when he called the 911 cops and reported the two deaths. During the 911 call, the father was heard saying,

"I just came to pick them up and my wife, my ex-wife has done something to them, she says she drown them."

According to law enforcement agencies, they are yet to determine the cause of death and the exact time. It can be confirmed only after the autopsies are performed. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office uploaded a post on Facebook, according to which,

"The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that autopsies will narrow down the date and time of the twins’ passing."

The case is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are yet to determine what led to the tragic end of the twins.

Authorities are asking the public to pray for the grieving family

ABC 33/40 reported a press release issued on Sunday by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, according to which,

"In the wake of this tragedy, Sheriff Dustin D. Smith is asking for prayers for the victims’ family, friends and all the first responders involved. Sheriff Smith would like to remind our county that our children are our most precious resource and our hope for the future. We all must stand united for their protection and for justice."

The press release further read,

"A critical incident debriefing is a facilitator-led group process conducted soon after a traumatic event with individuals considered to be under stress from trauma exposure."

Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin D. Smith has asked the public to pray for the victims' families and friends. It has been revealed that during the arrest, Genevieve Springer was just discharged from a hospital in north Georgia. The suspect is detained at the Cherokee County Detention Center. No bond has been issued for Springer's release.