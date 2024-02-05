What did Kaylee Andre do? Georgia woman arrested as 8-year-old killed in Henry County fatal crash

Eight-year-old Adalynn Pierce was recently killed after allegedly being hit by a car that 25-year-old Kaylee Andre was driving. Pierce was trying to board her school bus at the bus stop when she was struck. Andre currently faces multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide. According to cops, the incident took place on Jackson Lake Road.

The victim's grieving mom, Ashley, told 11Alive that she wants to honor her daughter by forgiving Andre. The arrested driver is currently detained at Henry County Jail.

On Thursday, February 1, eight-year-old Adalynn Pierce was about to board her school bus from the regular bus stop when the tragedy occurred. The bus arrived and kept flashing its lights. ABC News reported that the stop sign was also displayed on the front and rear. While Pierce attempted to cross the roadway, a vehicle slammed into her, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Henry County EMS personnel arrived at the scene and administered life-saving measures to the victim. She was then airlifted to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta. Georgia State Patrol confirmed that she was in a critical state when she was taken to the hospital. Police didn't immediately reveal the victim's information. It was just revealed that she used to study at Rock Springs Elementary School.

The girl was declared dead at the hospital after a day, on February 2. Authorities took Kaylee Andre into custody on the same day that the victim died. She was then charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

The victim's mother claimed that Kaylee Andre was the one who called 911 after the crash

As mentioned in the introduction, Ashley, Adalynn's mother, has chosen to forgive Kaylee Andrey. She spoke about the driver to 11Alive and said:

"When the accident happened, she stayed by my side the whole time. She's the one who called 911 for me, and she just kept screaming how sorry she was and how sorry she was."

She added:

"Law enforcement has said she has been nothing but cooperative the whole time. It was a mistake. Anyone could have made the same mistake."

Ashley further told the news station that her daughter was a 'bright spirit,' and that is what she will miss about her the most. She said:

"She is a hero. She is a hero and not just a victim, and she is an angel. And we are moving forward in a way that honors Adalynn."

Ashley added that her daughter's organs will be donated. The donation was expected to take place on Monday.